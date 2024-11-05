Enhle Mbali is in the headlines as she faces a court appearance to prove her traditional marriage to ex-husband DJ Black Coffee amid ongoing post-divorce disputes

Many South African women rallied online to support Enhle, with some accusing Black Coffee of gaslighting her and trying to tarnish her reputation

Social media reactions were mixed, with some siding with Enhle, others defending Black Coffee, and a few urging people to focus on their own problems

The drama between DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali is still far from over. The couple has been in and out of court since their divorce announcement, and Enhle recently shared that she was asked to prove in court that she was traditionally married to the Grammy Award winner.

SA women support Enhle Mbali

Enhle Mbali is making headlines once again after her recent video. The star shared a video revealing that she was scheduled for a court appearance to prove she was traditionally married to DJ Black Coffee.

Reacting to the news, a social media user with the handle @joy_zelda said D Black Coffee was gaslighting Enhle and accusing her of being a liar. The post read:

"Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali got married Traditional in 2011, Yet he now gaslights Enhle and makes her a liar, This guy is VILE and would do anything to Try and make his ex-wife look like a bad person, Why does she need to prove in court it happened, he knows the truth disgusting."

Fans react to Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee's drama

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some blasted Black Coffee, while others accused Enhle of trying to be greedy.

@MgijimSkamzozo said:

"We don't care. We have our very own life problems, and so do you. Stop wasting time on other people's things."

@bgkielie_mbe wrote:

"Everything goes well with a proof or evidence mtase. If wena yo marriage need no proof good for you 😤"

@TawanaM14 wrote:

"the Jewish guys that are behind Black Coffee career won’t let Enhle get her 50%."

@kholomabopela added:

"A lot of people are so emotional about this issue. Let people get what they deserve."

