DJ Black Coffee reflected on how he first met his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, in a resurfaced video

In the viral clip, the Grammy Award winner also explained the factors leading to their divorce, but social media users claimed he avoided addressing his infidelity

Many reactions on X criticized his vague comments, with some pointing out his ongoing support for Enhle's lifestyle

A video of DJ Black Coffee speaking about how he first met his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, has resurfaced on social media. The star also explained what led to their divorce in the now-viral clip.

DJ Black Coffee has reflected on meeting Enhle Mbali for the first time.

Source: Getty Images

DJ Black Coffee talks about how he first met Enhle Mbali

Grammy Award-winning, South African musician and producer DJ Black Coffee, spoke about how he first met his stunning ex-wife Enhle Mbali in a resurfaced video.

Speaking in the trending clip shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News; the star also shared the real reason why he parted ways with the Blood Legacy star. The post's caption read:

"Black Coffee reflects on his first time meeting Enhle Mbali and delves into the factors that triggered their eventual divorce."

SA reacts to DJ Black Coffee's resurfaced video

Social media users weighed in on the clip. Many said the star avoided stating that infidelity on his side was the major reason why he broke up with his wife.

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"Divorce doesn't exist in black culture, hence Black coffee is still maintaining Mbali's lifestyle, electricity bills etc..Enhle Mbali is a Maphumulo."

@paulmhlongo_ commented:

"He said nothing."

