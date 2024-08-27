AKA's legacy continues as a resurfaced video shows the late rapper reacting with displeasure after being kissed on the cheek by a friend

Social media users praised AKA for his authenticity, highlighting his relatable content and expressing that there will never be another rapper like him

Fans celebrated AKA for standing his ground, with many sharing nostalgic sentiments about his impact on South African hip-hop

AKA will forever be goated in South Africa. The rapper may be gone, but his memory and legacy continue to live on. A video of the star telling a friend where to get off has resurfaced on social media.

A video of AKA responding to being kissed by another man resurfaces. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA reacts to being kissed in throwback video

Social media users continue to share more videos of the late great Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, who was murdered in February 2023. Fans of the star have praised him for always posting relatable content on his pages.

A video of the star reacting after being kissed on the cheek by a friend has resurfaced online. The now-viral clip shared on X by @_BlackZA shows Mega expressing displeasure after the move.

Watch the video below:

Fans respond to video of AKA

Social media users praised AKA for standing his ground. Many said there will never be another rapper like the late star.

@ImNotYouBtfw wrote:

"My GOAT would never have went to Diddy's mansion 💪🏾"

@Moshe_Meso commented:"

The audacity to pout and kiss a bro 😂"

@Vanillasausy wrote:

"Respect to super Mega saying no to Diddy stunts 😩"

@Vanillasausy added:

"Respect to super Mega saying no to Diddy stunts 😩😂😂😂 "ay ay ay yay"😩😩"

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"Lord MEGA is timeless no matter what honestly. I bet he was going to put a “No DNA, just RSA” line by now to resurrect HIPHOP."

@DTshid2 added:

"Yeah hey, he will forever be missed and never forgotten 💞"

