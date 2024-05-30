Social media users often find relatable tweets from the late rapper AKA, and his 2019 post about elections and building South Africa has resurfaced

The late award-winning rapper's tweet reflects his love for the country and his fearless stance on social issues

Fans reacted with touching comments, highlighting AKA's enduring impact and their commitment to improving South Africa

There is indeed an AKA tweet for every situation. Social media users often unearth the late rapper's old posts on X, and many still can't believe the posts are always relatable.

AKA’s throwback post has resurfaced on social media. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA's post about elections resurface

AKA was definitely a cut above the rest. South Africans always loved the star for being fearless and addressing social issues on social media. Supa Mega always had something to say when it comes to crime, lack of service delivery, and even the issue of xenophobia, which led to his fallout with Nigerian star Burna Boy.

South Africans on social media recently unearthed the rapper's post from 2019, in which he spoke about building the country. The Fela In Versace rapper professed his love for the country. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I LOVE YOU SOUTH AFRICA We will fix you. ❤️"

Fans react to AKA's old post

Social media users know how the late rapper had the people at heart. Many shared touching comments to the post.

@aka_guard wrote:

"We love u more Mega. Bring peace in our land. "

@sollymaseko_ said:

"Already got a hammer and nails, let's fix it together✊"

@wise30152072 added:

"Someone will misinterpret this and think you mean fix by killing and building."

@Germain75126935 said:

"We also love you SA, from Cameroon, and we always help fix you no matter what. When you cry we cry with you. When you laugh we laugh with you."

Ntsiki Mazwai shares why she doesn't want Ramaphosa to return as President

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African artist and activist Ntsiki Mazwai once again expressed her views on the national election and the changes that needed to be implemented.

Thandiswa Mazwai's younger sister Nonstikelelo has made headlines again after she threw shade at South African Grammy award winner Tyla after her Met Gala debut earlier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News