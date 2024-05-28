DJ Shimza endorsed the ANC ahead of South Africa's national polls on 29 May 2024, causing a buzz on social media

Social media users reacted, noting Shimza's support for the ANC likely stems from his girlfriend Athi Geleba's top position in the party

Comments ranged from criticism for benefiting from the ANC to defending his right to choose his political affiliation

DJ Shimza has seemingly made his choice ahead of the national polls in South Africa on 29 May 2024. The star shared a picture endorsing the ruling ANC, causing a buzz on social media.

DJ Shimza has endorsed the ANC ahead of the upcoming polls. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Is DJ Shimza voting for the ANC?

Popular celebrity DJ Shimza's vote isn't a secret anymore. The star shared a post that has sparked controversy on social media. South Africans have been talking about how he benefits from the ANC because of his girlfriend, Athi Geleba who has a top position in the ANC.

Taking to his page on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the star shared a post confirming what was on everyone's mind. He shared a picture of the ANC's logo and three hearts.

Mzansi weighs in on Shimza's post

Social media users said they were not surprised by Shimza's post. Many said he only supported the ANC because he benefitted from the party.

@MbaliyethuS said:

"Aw, lunch bar vele wena beneficiary "

@TMNLMNKRL wrote:

"Shimza Donates thousands of school shoes to kids in Tembisa even if he votes for the corrupt party it's fine, he is doing something!"

@Thokza2 added:

"Good one @Shimza01 People must learn to respect other people's Electoral choices, you might not agree with them but respect them nonetheless. We don’t go around insulting those who make their electoral choices! Why must others be vilified for choosing a home they want."

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"A true ANC corruption beneficiary #VoetsekANC."

DJ Shimza rocks R260K Rolex watch and R137K Van Cleef Alhambra bracelet

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Shimza is balling like the internationally acclaimed DJ he is. The star caught Mzansi's eyes after he was spotted wearing expensive designer clothes and accessories.

Popular musician and businessman DJ Shimza, real name Ashley Raphala was the talk of the town after fans noticed that he was rocking some pricey pieces in a viral picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News