DJ Shimza's expensive outfit caught Mzansi's attention as he was seen wearing a 2016 Rolex Datejust 41 worth over R260 000

In a viral picture on X, Shimza also sported a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet worth R136 934

Fans reacted with mixed feelings on social media, commenting on his international DJ status and government connections

DJ Shimza is balling like the internationally acclaimed DJ he is. The star caught Mzansi's eyes after he was spotted wearing expensive designer clothes and accessories.

DJ Shimza rocked a R260K Rolex watch and a R137K Van Cleef Alhambra bracelet. Image: @shimza.dj

DJ Shimza's expensive outfit gets fans talking

Popular musician and businessman DJ Shimza, real name Ashley Raphala was the talk of the town after fans noticed that he was rocking some pricey pieces in a viral picture.

The picture shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular parody account Chris Excel showed that Shimza rocked one of the most expensive wristwatches in the world. Per a screenshot shared by the user, Shimza's watch is a 2016 Rolex Datejust 41 worth more than R260 000.

In addition to the watch, Shimza also wore a VAN Cleef & Amp, Arpels bracelet vintage Alhambra yellow gold worth R136 934.

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Shimza's expensive accessories

Shimza's picture sent social media into overdrive. Many dished their thoughts on the star's expensive accessories.

@KingDon_za said:

"In life, you must just drop out, become a DJ and date a partner who works in government."

@Titizma1 wrote:

"My annual salary"

@TMNLMNKRL commented:

"He Is an international DJ."

@bchinyakata added:

"We are here on earth to cheer on and celebrate others "

@MandDLw said:

"Ugirl we Anc is doing the most, thanks to Athi for helping this poor guy with tenders."

@Ta_Msese added:

"For some, that amount of money is an entire life's savings."

@_Zukoh_ wrote:

"International DJ + proximity to the government via mjolo will get you these things."

Faith Nketsi shows off her Rolex watch in OOTD video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi has been in the game for a minute, but she is still dominating the streets. The Have Faith star recently turned heads when she shared a video showing off her stunning outfit, including a Rolex watch.

Faith Nketsi has been consistently giving Mzansi the content they signed up for. The rapper, reality TV star and influencer has been hailed for always being drama-free and not having beef with fellow celebrities, despite being in the limelight for years.

