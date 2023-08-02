Boity Thulo recently had the streets buzzing when she shared stunning pictures rocking a Gucci outfit

Fans couldn't help but notice that the bamboo Gucci bag she was carrying goes for a cool R77K at the store

Peeps headed to her Instagram time to share reactions after the Own Your Throne star's photos went viral on social media

Boity is the queen she thinks she is. The reality TV star and rapper has proved once again why she is regarded as one of the best-dressed celebs in Mzansi.

Boity Thulo showed off her stunning Gucci handbag on Instagram. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo stuns with R70K Gucci handbag

South African celebrities always come through when it comes to rocking designer brands. Stars like Boity, Somizi and MaMkhize are among the many stars who love wearing expensive brands.

Boity recently had her followers salivating when she shared pictures rocking a Gucci outfit on Instagram. Fashion fanatics couldn't help but notice that the Bakae rapper was rocking a stunning bag which is worth R77K.

According to the Gucci website, the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag is a timeless masterpiece that was designed due to the shortage of leather in 1947.

"In post-war 1947 when traditional materials were difficult to find, the House used the lightweight, durable bamboo for the handle of a new bag."

Boity Thulo's fans react to rapper's stunning Gucci outfit

Boity stole the show with her stunning outfit. Mzansi lauded the star for always being fashionable.

@nthabs5 said:

"That bag is everything...I am having sleepless nights since you started posting with it..."

@isskhosana wrote:

"Boity is the Queen Of Our Hearts "

@adiyamakonie added:

"This fit is giving everything "

@thuli_saa noted:

"OMG! This set is everything "

@beawtyspot commented:

"I’m also crazy about this whole fit…you murdered it❤️"

@nosipho_lisa said:

"Super exotic! Superfly Mama!"

Source: Briefly News