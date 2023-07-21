Reality television star Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku has been roasted on social media for wearing a fake designer bag

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star posted snaps looking stylish alongside her husband Musa Mseleku

People headed to social media to point out that her Louis Vuitton bag looked different from the R56K Twist MM on the Louis Vuitton website

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

MaKhumalo is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The reality television star found herself in her fans' mentions after her recent post.

Thobile Mseleku has been slammed for rocking a fake designer bag. Image: @thobilek

Source: Instagram

Thobile Mseleku dragged for allegedly rocking fake designer brands

Celebrities are always on the lookout for the latest trends in the fashion world. The stars never miss when it comes to rocking expensive designer brands that leave fans drooling.

Social media users are always on the lookout for stars who try to live fake lives by wearing fake designer brands. Stars like Oscar Mbo, MaMkhize and even Somizi Mhlongo have been accused of rocking fake designer brands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Thobile Mseleku, popularly known as MaKhumalo became a topic of discussion when fans accused her of rocking a fake Louis Vuitton handbag. The reality TV star shared stunning snaps alongside her man Musa Mseleku on her Instagram timeline, but her handbag stole the show.

MaKhumalo roasted for wearing fake Louis Vuitton bag

Thobile's picture was shared on Twitter and peeps had a lot to say about her bag. Many noted that it looked different from the LV bag online. Others said MaKhumalo cannot afford a R56 000 bag.

@jaymnisi said:

"Mara u ppl how do u feel when I carry around fake items i min the LV bang we all no is fake yhoo."

@StraightupGal wrote:

"I'm down for the fake stuff. I would never spend money on the real thing even if I had the money, I'm stingy AF."

@MokoenaDee added:

"That bag was definitely not manufactured by Louis"

Izangoma Zodumo star Dr Maweni unboxes R40K Gucci handbag and shows receipts: “My favourite designer bag”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni is living the life that many of us can only dream of. The controversial media personality recently revealed that she purchased another designer handbag.

Popular reality television star Gogo Maweni works hard to spoil herself. The star who is always flexing her designer brands and expensive cars on the timeline recently added a pricey bag to her collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News