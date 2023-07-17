A recent photo of Thuli Phongolo DJing at one of her gigs has sparked pregnancy rumours on Twitter

Based on the picture, people were convinced that Thuli was with child and wondered if DJ Maphorisa was the father

Some people suggested that it might be a bad picture, but their tweets were drowned by the crowd who ran with the rumour

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Twitter users believe Thuli Phongolo is pregnant. Image: @thuliphongolo and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

A snapshot of Thuli Phongol0 has sent Twitter users into a frenzy. The photo showing Thuli behind the DJ decks has led to widespread rumours that she may be pregnant.

Chris Excel posts snap of Thuli Phongolo

Twitter users analysed the picture posted by the popular catfish account Chris Excel and concluded.

The alleged pregnancy has also sparked discussions about what it would mean for Thuli and DJ Maphorisa, particularly in light of their recent assault case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A few months ago, Thuli Phongolo made headlines when she claimed that Maphorisa had physically assaulted her following an argument.

Some fans bashed the pregnancy chatter and said the actress was captured at a bad angle.

Thuli Phongolo responds to pregnancy claims

Last month Thuli faced similar rumours but quickly shut them down. She said on Instagram:

“I think my edges are making me look pregnant, guys but don’t worry, I’m firing the whole team for this mess up 'cause I told them! Anyway, thank you for the love guys.”

See the picture below:

SA Twitter users discuss Thuli Phongolo bulging tummy

@NegroNegro08 said:

"It is not Phori, hence the fights and taking all he bought."

@rudy1mkn mentioned:

"Imagine him going to fetch his cars only to find you will be paying her more than that for 18 years. Earth is ghetto."

@MarvinJMaludda posted:

"Ase pregnancy ke mokhaba wa Gucci."

@Callmethaboo2nd tweeted:

"If it’s true hell will break lose, maintenance court loading."

@DeeKayBlack_77 added:

"No she can't take the risk of consuming alcohol knowing that she's pregnant."

@TdatAngelo mentioned:

"He was warned about this girl from day one he chose not to listen."

@marwalep asked:

"Phori beats her, she gets him arrested, then drop charges, they separate and Phori takes his cars back, she appears to be pregnant. What if she cheated and fell pregnant and Phori moered her for that?"

@ander_TheMadSon wrote:

"Daaaamn, go tla nna busy most."

DJ Maphorisa: NPA escalates Thuli Phongolo assault case to director of public prosecutions

In a related article, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa, real name Themba Sekowe, must be one disappointed lad after another postponement and the escalation of his assault case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has moved DJ Mpahori's assault case against his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News