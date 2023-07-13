Babes Wodumo has teased new music on social media after reports suggested she is critically ill

There was no clear indication of what the Wololo singer was suffering from, but her alleged illness was the reason she missed her Durban July gigs

Fans of the hitmaker have sent her well wishes after breathing a huge sigh of relief that she is okay

Critically ill where? Babes Wodumo had fans worried after the latest reports surrounding her health.

Babes Wodumo was said to be very ill, leading to her missing out on several gigs. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo rumoured to have missed Durban July because of her alleged health crisis

Babes Wodumo has seemingly clapped back at rumours that she is critically ill after posting a joyful video on Instagram.

The Gqom Queen allegedly was in a bad situation, which is why she missed out on the Durban July.

Babes claps back at reports, teases new music

The dancer seemingly responds to rumours that she is ill by posting a video clip of her dancing and singing to a Gqom beat.

Babes Wodumo's lyrics resonated with many people because she emphasises the words "If only I knew."

Fans glad Babes Wodumo is fine following worrying reports of her health status

Taking to her Instagram page, fans showered Babes with sweet messages.

@simzngema said:

"The message in your lyrics sis."

@lebogangmoloko said:

"Your face..... something about your face ... please stop."

@nonjabulo_ns said:

"Glad to see you alive and well Babes! Qina girl and take care of yourself! In the end, that’s all you have."

@zingisa_zee_nxasana said:

"The world is asking so much from you, it’s okay not to be okay, it’s okay to lose. Please keep holding on sis sending love♥."

@mr.music__sa said:

"Yor're royalty."

@misskhole.n said:

"Daily sun said you are critically Ill. I'm glad you ok."

@thato said:

"This song is sooooooo good!!!! Please drop it!!!!! Wow!!!! Wena wodumo!!!! It's one of the deepest songs I've heard from you.

@lovelysimzz said:

"Please take care of yourself and especially your health that baby needs."

@nonkuh_mashangase said:

"Once a queen, always a queen. We love you nana."

