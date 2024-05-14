Shebeshxt was recently captured in the middle of a quarrel where he beat up one of his fans - again

The controversial rapper is known for his altercations with fans, and his latest is part of his long list of scandals

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to the video, where some questioned the clip while others claimed the rapper would get himself in trouble

Shebeshxt's video beating up a supporter at an event caused a stir. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Another day, another scandal about Shebeshxt. The controversial rapper isn't without drama and was recently caught confronting another fan at an event before violently hitting them and driving off.

Shebeshxt caught beating up another fan

Adding to his long list of altercations with supporters, Shebeshxt was captured in a short clip arguing with a fan before attacking them with his famous slaps.

Known to take matters into his own hands, literally, the controversial Limpopo rapper has had several squabbles with fans and fellow celebs, including his violent encounter with Skhothane Sa Pitori.

This time, the Thwerka rapper was seen leaving an event in his car before stepping out to confront a fan.

Without saying much, he slapped the man before heading back into his car and driving off while a crowd chanted his name.

Twitter (X) user Ndi_Muvenda_ shared a short clip of the incident:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's video

Fans took Shebe's side, saying the fans could have done something to provoke him. After all, he did say he doesn't hate them:

LadyM1306 defended Shebe:

"People provoke this guy just to see his reaction. We’ve all seen how he loves his fans and interacts with them; it seems like certain people just want to make him look like a villain."

mosesmaseko13 said:

"He doesn't go around beating people up, but he doesn't take disrespect very well; he'll deal with you."

KatlehoG91015 wrote:

"People always post short videos when they hit his car with a bottle. Must he not react?"

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't pleased, and like DJ Look SA, they criticised Shebe's violent behaviour:

_kKelz was frustrated:

"When I tell you I’m tired of defending this man."

NabelaBilankulu said:

"I need one person to moer him; this is very disrespectful."

MOh_Coomalo warned:

"One day, he will meet his maker after doing this."

Source: Briefly News