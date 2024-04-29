Global site navigation

Shebeshxt Performs for Small Group of Children at Birthday Party, Mzansi Admires Rapper’s Humility
by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Shebeshxt recently performed for a small group of children, far from the big shows he usually does
  • The rapper put up a lively performance for his young supporters at a birthday party and left netizens impressed by his humility
  • Mzansi showed love to Shebe for giving the same energy to his small group of supporters as he would a larger crowd

Shebeshxt performed at a kid's birthday party
Shebeshxt performed for a small group of children. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap
Shebeshxt was captured performing for a small group of children and had netizens singing his praises. The controversial rapper, known for his viral violent outbursts, gave young fans a show to remember.

Shebeshxt performs for small group of kids

Despite having several controversial cases stacked against him, Shebeshxt has a solid fanbase of young supporters who continue to sing his praises and songs word for word.

Dubbed "President ya ma 2000", the rapper was seen performing for a small group of children at a birthday party and had the kids chanting his songs.

Twitter (X) user Maluda012 shared a video of Shebe performing for the kids, and warmed many hearts, with netizens stunned by his gesture:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's performance

Shebe was showered with love for performing for the kids and seems to have won back Mzansi's hearts with his sweet gesture:

Junzo_Mayenza said:

"I was watching bro’s interview, and he said sometimes he does these types of performances for free if the parent can’t pay. What a dude."

Pedi_hun wrote:

"They can never make me hate you."

sho_kau posted:

"Shebe for the babies!"

MrMashobaSir said:

"His music may not be my cup of tea, but they can never get me to hate this guy. His humility and genuine authenticity truly stand out."

ivin_hlomoney joked:

"And he didn’t slap anyone!"

mansbusy2k wrote:

"Heroes don't wear capes."

Mzansi debates about Shebeshxt's music

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared netizens' reactions to a heated debate about Shebeshxt's music.

With his violent behaviour in the spotlight, many netizens apparently did not know that Shebe was a musician, and some claimed that his music wasn't worth the hype.

