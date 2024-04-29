Shebeshxt Performs for Small Group of Children at Birthday Party, Mzansi Admires Rapper’s Humility
- Shebeshxt recently performed for a small group of children, far from the big shows he usually does
- The rapper put up a lively performance for his young supporters at a birthday party and left netizens impressed by his humility
- Mzansi showed love to Shebe for giving the same energy to his small group of supporters as he would a larger crowd
Shebeshxt was captured performing for a small group of children and had netizens singing his praises. The controversial rapper, known for his viral violent outbursts, gave young fans a show to remember.
Shebeshxt performs for small group of kids
Despite having several controversial cases stacked against him, Shebeshxt has a solid fanbase of young supporters who continue to sing his praises and songs word for word.
Dubbed "President ya ma 2000", the rapper was seen performing for a small group of children at a birthday party and had the kids chanting his songs.
Twitter (X) user Maluda012 shared a video of Shebe performing for the kids, and warmed many hearts, with netizens stunned by his gesture:
Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's performance
Shebe was showered with love for performing for the kids and seems to have won back Mzansi's hearts with his sweet gesture:
Junzo_Mayenza said:
"I was watching bro’s interview, and he said sometimes he does these types of performances for free if the parent can’t pay. What a dude."
Pedi_hun wrote:
"They can never make me hate you."
sho_kau posted:
"Shebe for the babies!"
MrMashobaSir said:
"His music may not be my cup of tea, but they can never get me to hate this guy. His humility and genuine authenticity truly stand out."
ivin_hlomoney joked:
"And he didn’t slap anyone!"
mansbusy2k wrote:
"Heroes don't wear capes."
Mzansi debates about Shebeshxt's music
