A white man randomly joined a group of girls who were dancing to the Amaiano music

The ladies were preparing to do their dance routine when the man decided to join in and do his moves

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the man's vibe and applauding him for his effort

A white man, adorably danced to Amapiano. Images: @Flashpop, @Willie B. Thomas

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared an adorable moment of a white man randomly dancing with them.

In the video uploaded by @call_me_queen_zee, she and her friends are randomly having fun and dancing. As they were in the moment, a man passed by and joined the group in their dance.

The man obviously didn't know the routine the girls had practised. He just passed by with his own adorable moves. The TikTokker showed love to the gentleman, saying that they will never forget him with his vibes.

Man dances to upbeat music

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the man's vibe

The video garnered over 40k likes, with many online users applauding the man for his efforts.

@charmaine mashego shared:

"He passed the vibe check you guys failed."

@Simamkele K blamed the girls:

"You guys failed him."

@Nicole_._ asked:

"How girl in the blue get frustrated when girly walked through first where they suppose to go girl ."

@leo.cardiaaa loved:

"He’s just a happy chappy man."

@why le ipona kante? wrote:

"Could've just joined him."

@MylifeasSarah shared:

"Don’t be mad at him, he vibing AND y’all standing in the middle of access."

@S.. commented:

"He is so litttt ."

@Nomcebo_h said:

"Lol the one girl getting mad when ya'll are the ones dancing in the walk way...bahambephi abantu ."

Men dance to upbeat music in a rural area

In another story, Briefly News reported about two men randomly dancing in the rural areas of Limpopo.

Two young men were having the time of their lives in the rural areas of Limpopo. The duo was captured in a TikTok video dancing to cheerful music. In a video posted by @moniquebezuidenh0, the men can be seen on the gravel road dancing to Ngani Ekhaya by HarryCane. Judging from their fit, it was clearly a hot day. The gents were rocking shorts, vests and flip-flops.

