This man can dance, and South African people were blown away by his fire Bhepha challenge

TikTok user @justindenobregaa shared an awesome video of himself doing the viral Bhepha dance challenge

Mzansi people flocked to the comment section to commend the white man on his lit dance moves

Who said white peeps couldn’t dance? This man totally obliterated the viral TikTok dance challenge known as the Bhepha challenge, and the Mzansi people were there for the spice!

This young man shared an awesome video of himself doing the viral Bhepha dance challenge. Image: TikTok / @justindenobregaa

Source: TikTok

Dancing to amapiano and other African beats requires a skill set that some African people do not even possess. This man’s roots are strong, and it shows in his dance moves.

White man slays Bhepha challenge in TikTok dance video

TikTok user @justindenobregaa shared a video of himself doing the viral Bhepha dance challenge. The video got over 318k views, and we don’t even have to wonder why; it is pure fire!

Take a look at this white man serving flames on the stage:

Mzansi goes gag over the man’s incredible dance moves

This guy defeated people with his lit moves. Some admitted that they couldn’t even dance half this well and that the man deserves the hype he has been given.

Read some of the comments:

user7323146687624 said:

“You nailed it ”

Shaniqua was shocked:

“You are full of surprises I didn't know that you can dance Bhepa.”

Mrs Mak wakwa Mntimande joked:

“This is where my portion of the dancing bundle went to you’re ”

user8318404789585 is in love:

“”

