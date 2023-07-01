A hilarious video shows a car participating in a dance challenge that has been popular on TikTok

The Bhebha dance trend, usually popular with women, received a unique twist from a content creator

Online users were thoroughly amused to see the tiny car moving to the groovy viral Bacardi beat

A TikTok video of a Honda Getz taking part in Bhebha dance challenge made Mzansi peeps laugh. Image: @chadley._.b

Source: TikTok

A tiny car had people laughing on the internet. The video of the vehicle taking part in a popular dance challenge was a hilarious sight.

People were entertained and couldn't get enough of the dance, and it got thousands of likes for the video. The Comment section was filled with people joking about the hilarious video.

Small car looks like it took part in TikTok dance challenge

One car owner @chadley._.b decided to participate in the challenge in a humorous way. The tiny vehicle was skillfully moved to make it look like its backside was dancing to the beat, imitating the dancers in the Bhebha dance trend. Watch the video below:

South Africans can't stop laughing at car dancing to Bacardi

Many netizens found the video of the car to be hilarious. Online users appreciate comical videos, especially when someone reinvents a trend. Read some hilarious comments below:

L wrote:

"Ths car does it better than me."

VISION added:

"I love TikTok man."

WLLY commented:

"Bathong Getz Getz gets Getza!"

Xongile Chawane remarked:

"In SA you only get bored if you want to."

pablo12194 declared:

"Challenge closed."

