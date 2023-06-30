One man was thoroughly amused by his wife and decided to make a video of her antic in their living room

A TikTok video shows his energetic wife dancing in front of a TV as Sarafina played in the background

The video garnered attention as people found the woman's attempt to keep up with the dancers in the movie funny.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A husband's wife is getting all the attention on TikTok. The man posted a video of his wife attempting the South African choreography.

A TikTok video of a wife's dance to 'Sarafina' made her husband and other Mzansi viewers laughing. Image

Source: TikTok

The video received thousands of likes as she tried to dance along to the iconic film Sarafina. Many people commented to let the husband know that they found his wife hilarious.

Man's wife trying to dance to Sarafina has him laughing

One lady tried to show her husband, @thembatom, that she knows the Sarafina dance by heart. In the video, the woman did her best to keep up with the dancers. Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans love seeing sweet family moment with mom dancing

Many people enjoy seeing happy families. Numerous viewers commented on how happy the wife looked.

Samukeleumusawenkosi said:

"Your daughter has BEAUTIFUL RICH hair."

Maka#_Buhle added:

"I can't stop laughing.... I love your wife."

Boitumelo Dludlu wrote:

"Whaaaaat, I know a happy home when I see one and this is it."

Letsobana gushed:

"She’s so funny I love her. Your laughter says it all , such a blessing."

TheeSFM commented:

"You are a good cheerleader, big up!"

"Little one is on fire": Family wows the internet with clip with 2 million views

Briefly News previously reported that a vibey video spread some positivity across the internet, and social media users found themselves grinning non-stop.

In the video posted by @bongiweprincess1, five children took part in the trending dance challenge to Pabi Cooper's Waga Bietjie song.

All the kids nailed the routine, but the little toddler spiced up the performance with her infectious personality while doing her own moves.

TikTokkers called her the Beyoncé of the group, supported by her backup dancers. She struggled to keep on her sunglasses during the performance but improvised like a seasoned showgirl.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News