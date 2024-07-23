Thembi Seete recently showed off her epic dance moves when performing Lebo Mathosa's hit song, Free

Social media were not impressed by her performance, saying they are too old now and she should come up with new ones

The singer has always been a dancer and performer, but her fans are not telling her to switch it up

Former Idols SA judge Thembi Seete has gone viral after a dance video of her went viral. The singer recently performed the late Lebo Mathosa's hit song but failed to hit the right notes and moves.

Singer Thembi Seete dances and receives lukewarm reception

Former Gomora star Thembi Seete was the MC and performer at the ORS Masterclass, which took place at Disoufeng in Soweto.

The singer had the time of her life, and she reminisced about the energy and the atmosphere at the event.

"MC and performer at the event! It was an incredible experience. The energy, the love, and the memories made will stay with me forever."

In another post, "I’m still basking in the joy and positivity of the event. As the MC, I had an incredible time and I’m still feeling the energy and love that filled the room. It was a truly beautiful experience, and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it. Thank you for having me."

Mzansi unimpressed by Thembi's moves

At the event, Thembi performed Lebo Mathosa's hit song, Free. @MDNnewss posted the video, and it went viral.

Peeps were not impressed by her performance, stating that her dance moves were too old now and that she should switch it up and come up with new ones.

@soso_spayi said:

"Her knees are giving up now."

@juicystory_xciv lauded:

"One thing bout her. She got the energy for her, regardless of her age."

@Bidegah criticised:

"Its too much. Her dance moves are too old and too fast."

@Dingswayo_N shared:

"It's too much now."

Thembo Seete pens heartfelt letter to Lebo Mathosa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boom Shaka honoured Lebo Mathosa on her 47th heavenly birthday Boom Shaka and penned a touching message to her.

The legendary music group remembered Lebo Mathosa and her immense contribution to the music industry. They reminisced about the singer's favourite dish and her kind nature, and they added that they really missed her.

