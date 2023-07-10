Veteran actress Thembi Seete enjoyed some time out in the snow, which rocked parts of the country on Monday morning

The actress stunned her fans when she showed off her impressive playful dance moves in the viral video

Netizens gushed over her cuteness and even said she looked amazing, with some asking her to keep warm

We all need to find our inner Thembi Seete at times like these!

Actress Thembi Seete let her playful side out in a recent video which has impressed her followers. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Instead of keeping warm by staying indoors, actress Thembi Seete let loose and decided to play in the snow.

Thembi Seete shows off leg work in the cold, snowy weather

According to The South African, Thembi Seete was on the set of Gomora when she took a bit of a break to dance in the snow.

"It’s cold but beautiful, and you are never too old to play in the snow. Let’s shoot and play."

She danced to the viral song Mnike by Tyler ICU.

Fans love this clip of the iconic singer and Idols SA judge

Taking to the comment section and giving her her flowers, fans of Thembi complimented her.

@refilwemodiselle said:

"You are just the cutest maaaan. Sis please, please, after this get warm… this flu going around isn’t playing with anyone."

@kwa_mammkhize said:

"Enjoy it, had to share."

@kagisoyabakwena said:

"The one thing I love about you. The fun kid in you is always ready to come out anytime."

@pintydludlu said:

"Suddenly looks like Europe. This is pretty."

@chichiokonkwonzimande said:

"Only the rich get snow. I am in Jozi East Rand close to Eastgate, yet no snow, only cold weather."

Source: Briefly News