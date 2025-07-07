Tamia Mpisane shared a simple post on her Instagram account, signalling a change from her usual flashy content

Her post comes amid her mother-in-law, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's, ongoing battle with the South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed subtle changes, while others praised her simple look

Tamia Mpisane flaunted a toned-down look amid her family's alleged financial woes. Image: tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and socialite Tamia Mpisane shared a toned-down social media post, as her mother-in-law, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, faces mounting pressure from the South African Revenue Service (SARS). Shauwn Mkhize has had some of her movable assets repossessed and auctioned off by the revenue collector in a bid to recover a tax debt totalling almost R40 million.

All eyes are on MaMkhize’s family amid her ongoing battle with SARS. While her son Andile Mpisane has been the definition of unbothered, his wife Tamia has toned down on her lavish social media posts.

Tamia Mpisane shares subdued style on social media

Tamia Mpisane is known for flaunting her lavish lifestyle on social media but her latest social media post is a far cry from her usual content. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, 6 July 2025, Tamia Mpisane looked simple but elegant. In the images, Tamia, who recently celebrated her daughter’s birthday, shared a mirror selfie taken using her iPhone.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In one of the pictures, Tamia Mpisane is posing outside wearing a cropped white shirt and beige plaid leggings with a pattern reminiscent of the iconic Burberry. She completed her look with cream slide sandals and a beige handbag. Her sandals feature the H design which is the logo of the luxury French brand Hermès Oran. Tamia Mpisane had minimal makeup, and her hair was tied back with a pink scrunchie.

See the post here.

Netizens react as Tamia Mpisane flaunts simple look

In the comments section, fans and celebrities praised Tamia Mpisane’s look, with some asking her to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD). Others advised her to post more often on her Instagram account. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, while others suggested that she was using a different model of the iPhone.

Here are some of the comments:

pinky_tshona pleaded:

“Can you please join the RHOD 👏”

zoee__young requested:

“Please post more often. We'd missed you mama😍😍❤️”

tracy.m2345 asked:

“Where’s the ring 💍 😢”

boitumelo_tumi_mabukela said:

“We've missed you Mrs M❤️❤️welcome back. Looking hot as always 🔥🔥”

sinemhlongo25 shared:

“I saw you yesterday at Zara Gateway. You were so beautiful and natural❤️”

ayanda.7224 asked:

“Where is the iPhone 16? Is it on auction too?”

ntuthuzelooo questioned:

“No ring 💍 anymore? 🤦🏽‍♂️”

Tamia Mpisane showed off a subdued look amid alleged money trouble. Image: tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

SARS seize MaMkhize's flashiest cars

Meanwhile, Tamia Mpisane's toned-down post comes at a time when SARS is stripping away the Mpisane-Mkhize riches.

Briefly News reported that Tamia's mother-in-law, Shauwn Mkhize, had her luxury vehicles put up for auction as SARS aims to recover money owed.

Over the years, MaMkhize has pampered herself with top-of-the-range luxury vehicles. It is unclear if SARS repossessed and auctioned off all of them or not.

Source: Briefly News