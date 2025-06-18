Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is making headlines after it was confirmed on 18 June 2025 that 14 of her luxury cars are set to be auctioned.

The publication reported that the auction is scheduled for next week, although further details remain under wraps

The announcement, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has since attracted thousands of comments and reactions online

It never rains but pours for reality star and businesswoman Shauwn MaMkhize, affectionately known as MaMkhize.

The celebrated tenderpreneur is making headlines after it was confirmed on 18 June 2025 that 14 of her flashiest cars are set to be auctioned.

MaMkhize’s 14 cars to be auctioned off, SA reacts

Against the reports, Briefly News has established that the auction is set for next week. However, more details have yet to be released.

Thanks to MaMkhize’s huge social media, the news has since thrust her into the top trends. Netizens have since flooded online with their two cents.

While others welcomed the move, others made it known that it was something they anticipated amid her woes.

@Ratshilumella commented:

"I wouldn't mind. Her riches come out of our hard-earned tax, while she avoids paying tax like plaque."

@Cool_guyJsomtin posted:

"She made her own bed."

Iketleng72 noted that:

😂😂😂 💯 correct. Small-minded people will sympathize with her even though she's the one who put herself in this position.

@LekhuleniZano commented:

"Some will say you’re suffering from a pulling down syndrome for women. Some will say you’re petty jealous of her success."

A look at MaMkhize’s flashiest cars

However, the publication has since connected the dots about MaMkhize’s flashiest cars that might be auctioned.

MaMkhize lives lavishly and is unapologetic about it. Like those before her, she has splurged thousands, if not millions, on her life of glitz and glamour.

Over the years, she has pampered herself with some of the flashiest cars the world can offer, which reportedly include:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Ferrari 612 Scaglietii

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Bentley Bentayga

Dodge RAM 2500 Heavy Duty

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S650

Aston Martin DBX

Lamborghini Huracan

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

BMW 4 Series Convertible

BMW i8

McLaren

Land Rover Defender

Mercedes-Benz 6X6

However, little is known about whether all of these cars will be auctioned or if she has a different fleet, which is unknown to the public.

With the auction set for next week, Briefly News has established that two of MaMkhize’s Mercedes-Benz Maybachs and Bentley Continental GTCs will be auctioned.

Making the headlines

After all, this is not the first time she has made such headlines.

Last year, ZiMoja reported that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) applied for an execution order against MaMkhize, who owes the taxman over R40 million in unpaid taxes.

Against the order, the rumour mill revealed that MaMkhize might lose 14 of her flashiest cars as Sars tries to recoup the unpaid taxes.

A year later, it seems the cars are set to be auctioned. Briefly News can confirm that the cars are owned by a family trust called Sandi Trust.

Sipokazi Zuma, Brightness Senzekile Mseleku, and Melusi Mkhize are some of the notable trustees of the Sandi Trust.

SARS goes after MaMkhize’s inner circle

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sars went after MaMkhize's inner circle as the organisation intensified its probe.

The news came after the sale of Royal AM went south, leaving the taxman with no choice but to intensify its probe against the businesswoman.

