Shauwn Mkhize continues to face financial and legal issues despite her football club being expelled from the PSL

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is intensifying its probe and now plans to bring in MaMkhize's bodyguard to testify in June

Netizens weighed in on the development, with some arguing that MaMkhize will walk free, while others expressed concern about the weapons recovered during a SARS raid

Netizens reacted to news that SARS is targeting Shauwn Mkhize's inner circle. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

It seems there’s no end to reality TV star and entrepreneur Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize’s legal woes. Mkhize recently hogged headlines after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) put her club, Royal AM, up for sale to recover R40 million in unpaid taxes.

Pressure mounts on Shauwn Mkhize as SARS targets bodyguard

Royal AM was eventually expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Many would have assumed that was the end of the matter, but News24 reports that the revenue collector is now calling on one of MaMkhize’s closest associates to give evidence against her at the ongoing inquiry into her unpaid taxes.

SARS wants Jabulani Vusumizi Xaba, MaMkhize's bodyguard, to testify in the tax inquiry in June. According to a post shared on X by social media user @GlenniePaul on Sunday, 25 May, Xaba is expected to testify after hoards of his guns were discovered at Shauwn Mkhize’s mansion during a SARS raid. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Vusi Xaba, taxi boss/security boss, to account to SARS. Weapons registered to his private security company were found at troubled businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s residence. Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) Portfolio Committee on Police (@PConPolice) taxi bosses have infiltrated the security industry to legally access an arsenal of weapons.”

What netizens are saying about MaMkhize's mounting legal woes

Netizens weighed in on Shauwn MaMkhize’s mounting legal woes. Some argued that she’d get off the hook because of her connections, while others raised questions over the number of guns recovered during the raid.

Here’s what people are saying:

@Lesciba claimed:

“This shall pass, too. She's very well aligned with the comrades, and they'll protect her. It's ANC we're talking about, remember.”

@simphiwemothop5 remarked:

“Hai suka! Nothing will happen to that woman. This is South Africa, everything has a price.”

@He1nGersbach asked:

“Looks like someone was getting ready for a revolution again. Is this why the government wants to disarm us?”

@SelowaRomeo queried:

“What do the guns have to do with everything?”

@Fulufhelo_09 exclaimed:

“Erh madoda so many guns.”

Netizens reacted to the news that SARS is targeting MaMkhize's bodyguard. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane spotted dancing after Royal AM expulsion

Meanwhile, MaMkhize's son Andile Mpisane is the word unbothered personified. Andile has remained upbeat despite the financial turmoil his family has faced.

Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane set tongues wagging after he was spotted busting dance moves following news that Royal AM had been booted from the PSL.

A video of him blasting music from his Porsche and dancing like there's no tomorrow went viral on social media.

Reactions were mixed, with some praising his positive mindset and others accusing him of being insensitive to the plight of footballers whose source of income was affected following Royal AM's expulsion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News