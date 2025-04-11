The PSL has officially expelled Royal AM from the 2024/25 Betway Premiership after they failed to honor fixtures. All their match results have been erased, affecting the points table significantly

Teams that beat Royal AM lose three points, while those that drew lose one. There will be no automatic relegation this season — the 15th-placed team will go into playoffs instead

Mamelodi Sundowns lose three points, shrinking their lead to just nine points over Orlando Pirates, who have two games in hand — reigniting the title race late in the season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has officially expelled Royal AM from the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season, a decision that is already causing ripple effects across the league.

The expulsion comes after Royal AM failed to fulfill several domestic fixtures, leading to their indefinite suspension earlier this year.

With only 11 games played, their participation has now been completely nullified — and not all teams are taking the news the same way.

The fallout: Points wiped out

With Royal AM’s results annulled, all points earned against them have been removed from the standings.

This means teams that managed to beat them are now stripped of three points, while those that drew lose one.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As a result, every team will now only play 28 matches this season instead of 30, and crucially, there will be no automatic relegation.

The team finishing 15th will go into the playoffs to fight for survival.

Teams hardest hit

Among the biggest losers are Mamelodi Sundowns, Polokwane City, Golden Arrows, AmaZulu, and TS Galaxy — all of whom had collected full points against Royal AM.

Losing three points each could impact their final standing, especially for title-contenders like Sundowns. Cape Town City FC, SuperSport United, Richards Bay, Magesi FC, and Kaizer Chiefs, who all drew with Royal AM, will each see a single point wiped from their tally. Sekhukhune United, ironically, walk away unaffected. They were the only team to lose to Royal AM this season, so there are no points to lose.

Teams breathing easy

Four clubs managed to avoid the chaos altogether by not facing Royal AM before the expulsion: Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC, Chippa United, and Marumo Gallants.

These teams retain their full points, giving them a competitive edge, especially in the tightly contested middle of the table. The biggest shift in the standings sees Sundowns’ lead cut down to just nine points ahead of Orlando Pirates, who have two games in hand — opening up a late-season title chase.

Is the decision justified?

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza and the Board of Governors backed the executive committee's recommendation unanimously.

While some fans and clubs may feel aggrieved, the league insists that Royal AM's failure to comply with the schedule left them with no alternative.

Financial and legal trouble

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is currently under curatorship due to a significant tax debt, estimated to be around R40 million.

The debt is reportedly linked to the club’s president, Shauwn Mkhize, and her family trust.

This financial instability has only worsened the club’s situation, as it has not been able to honor its obligations on and off the pitch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News