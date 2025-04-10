The Premier Soccer League's Board of Governors voted to expel Royal AM after the club failed to honor domestic fixtures and faced financial instability, including a R40 million tax debt linked to the president

All points earned by Royal AM this season have been nullified, and the club will now enter the relegation/promotion play-offs, with all teams finishing the campaign on 28 matches

Despite the expulsion, the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) remains hopeful that Royal AM can still be saved, though the prospects look uncertain given the current financial and administrative challenges

In a significant turn of events, the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Board of Governors has voted in favor of expelling Royal AM from the league, with immediate effect.

The decision follows a recommendation from the League’s executive committee, which was presented to the Board during a meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

PSL Clubs Vote to Expel Royal AM from the League.....

Source: Twitter

Background of the issue

Representatives from all 31 PSL clubs, excluding Royal AM, gathered to discuss the circumstances surrounding the troubled club’s ongoing issues.

The proposal for expulsion was led by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, who explained that the KZN-based team had failed to fulfill their domestic fixture commitments earlier this year.

This failure raised numerous concerns about the integrity of the competition, leading the League to suspend Royal AM indefinitely.

The sale of Royal AM faced a major setback when the winning bidder failed to meet the financial deadline.

Despite initial agreements, the R25 million payment was not made within the required timeframe, leading to the collapse of the deal.

This failure has left the club’s future in jeopardy.

Impact on the league’s structure

As a result of the expulsion, all points earned by Royal AM in the current Betway Premiership season have been nullified.

The club, which had only completed 11 matches in the league, will now be relegated to the relegation/promotion play-offs.

This means that the remaining 15th-placed team will enter the play-offs, ensuring that all clubs will finish the season with 28 matches played, excluding Royal AM.

PSL Expels Royal AM Over Financial Crisis and Fixture Failures; Club's Future Uncertain

Source: Twitter

Future of Royal AM

Despite the drastic decision, the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) remains hopeful that Royal AM could still be salvaged in some way.

However, with the official ruling, it seems increasingly unlikely that the club will be able to continue in the current season’s competition. The expulsion marks a troubling chapter for a club that has faced both financial and administrative chaos, leaving the future of Royal AM hanging in the balance.

Financial and legal trouble

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is currently under curatorship due to a significant tax debt, estimated to be around R40 million.

The debt is reportedly linked to the club’s president, Shauwn Mkhize, and her family trust.

This financial instability has only worsened the club’s situation, as it has not been able to honor its obligations on and off the pitch.

Source: Briefly News