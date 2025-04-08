Orlando Pirates icon Gavin Lane has urged the club to continue using muti, calling it a vital part of African football culture and team tradition

Allegations of “dark magic” surfaced after Pirates players were seen spraying a substance on the pitch before their Champions League clash with MC Alger, triggering outrage from Algerian fans

Lane’s comments reignite debate over muti in sport, raising questions about whether it's cultural belief, gamesmanship—or simply misunderstood in modern football

Orlando Pirates legend Gavin Lane has publicly urged the club to remain committed to its traditional practices, including the controversial use of muti, following fresh scrutiny during their CAF Champions League campaign.

Orlando Pirates legend Gavin Lane has publicly urged the club to remain committed to its traditional practices, including the controversial use of muti.

Lane’s comments come after Pirates made headlines last week when players and officials were seen spraying a substance on the pitch ahead of their quarter-final first leg clash against MC Alger — a moment that sparked allegations of "dark magic" from the Algerian side’s supporters.

They Shouldn’t Stop,” Says Lane

In an interview with KickOff.com, Lane defended the use of muti, describing it as a long-standing part of African football culture.

Every country, every team uses something — whether it’s muti or superstition. In North Africa, players have their own rituals too.

Lane, who was part of the Pirates squad that famously lifted the CAF Champions League trophy in 1995, pointed out that belief in such practices was common during his playing days.

Controversy in Algeria

The incident ahead of the clash with MC Alger reignited the conversation around muti in football.

Algerian fans accused the South African club of engaging in spiritual manipulation, although no formal complaints were made to CAF. Nonetheless, the Buccaneers secured a vital away win and will host the return leg this week under increased attention

A Widely Known Tradition in SA Football

Lane also referenced similar practices at other South African clubs, including Swallows and AmaZulu.

He shared memories of a match in Nigeria where teammate Helman Mkhalele was reportedly affected by a substance believed to have been thrown onto his back — forcing him to change shirts mid-match due to discomfort.

We all did it back then because we wanted the club to win,” Lane added.

Some players didn’t like it, but eventually, they took part.”

Orlando Pirates Set for Crucial CAF Champions League Second Leg Against MC Alger

Orlando Pirates will host MC Alger tomorrow, April 9, 2025, at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg for the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final tie.

The match kicks off at 6:00 PM CAT (4:00 PM GMT). Pirates lead 1-0 on aggregate following their victory in the first leg on April 1, with Mohau Nkota scoring the decisive goal.

The team is in good form, having secured three consecutive wins, including a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City in their last match.

