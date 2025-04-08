The South African cricketer praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cricket-themed ANC jersey on social media, calling it “on point,”

Fans on social media reacted with humor and curiosity, with some asking where to purchase the jersey, while others made playful comments about the President's choice of attire,

Known for his consistency and composure on the field, Rassie van der Dussen has been a reliable batsman for South Africa since his debut in 2018

South African cricketer Rassie van der Dussen recently posted a compliment on X (formerly Twitter) about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cricket-themed ANC jersey, which the President wore during a campaign event in Soweto over the weekend.

Rassie van der Dussen Praises Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC Jersey, Sparking Fun Reactions on Social Media

Rassie, known for his calm demeanor on the field, took to social media to praise the jersey, saying,

Cyril's cricket jersey game on point 👌🏽."

This lighthearted comment quickly went viral, prompting a variety of reactions from netizens.

Reactions from Netizens

The post sparked a wave of amusing and witty comments from fans, some of whom were curious about where the jersey could be purchased: Bangumhlaba asked,

Cde Rassie do you know where he got it? I’m looking for one too 😂.

Mphuthi jokingly remarked,

It's a test jersey, he is testing us!"

Lama the great suggested,

He must rock this when going to the WTC final in England this June 😮‍💨😭.

Xilumani added a thoughtful note:

They probably didn't teach you that for you it's President Rassie, you are an ambassador so you’re not some random guy from Boksburg. The jersey does look good though, I should arrange one for you my brother."

Other reactions ranged from playful jabs to critiques of the jersey itself:

Tata Radebe commented,

Don't be this person Rassie.

Leuba humorously wondered,

Would be nice to have him fielding at silly point 😀."

Black Shark offered a style suggestion, saying,

If you remove the ANC colours, yes it's 🔥🔥."

The value of the jersey also became a topic of conversation, with

Nyambose claiming,

Apparently it cost 30K."

Supporters of Rassie cheered him on, with Zizo urging him to bring success to the World Test Championship:

Please go to Lords and score many runs and bring it home ❤️.

RM humorously predicted,

In at number 3 for ICC World Test Champions Final at Lord's. A century on the cards 😂 😂.

Lion jokingly said,

Looks like he's fielding in the slips for 3 straight days..."

Rassie van der Dussen: A Brief Career Overview

Rassie van der Dussen is a mainstay in South Africa’s national cricket team, recognized for his consistency and composure at the crease.

Since his debut in 2018, he has built a solid reputation as a dependable batsman in both Tests and limited-overs formats.

His ability to anchor innings and guide the team through challenging situations has made him a vital part of the Proteas’ batting lineup.

Off the field, Rassie's engaging and humorous social media presence continues to endear him to fans, as evidenced by his playful comments about President Ramaphosa’s jersey.

Source: Briefly News