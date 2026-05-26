Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will continue their legendary rivalry when they compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese and Argentinian legends are chasing further history, as they both have milestones in sight at the tournament

With the tournament most likely to be their last, CR7 and Leo will look to end their careers on a high on football's grandest stage

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will resume their rivalry at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: ANP

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

There’s a lot to look forward to at this year’s FIFA World Cup, but many football fans are eager to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi potentially play in their last edition of the tournament.

The Portuguese superstar and Argentinian maestro are undoubtedly two of the sport’s greatest players, and they will resume their legendary rivalry at the upcoming tournament in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America. The tournament will take place from 11 June to 19 July, 2026.

Both men have set the sport alight for years, and continue to score goals, provide assists and win trophies.

With both men looking to make history by being the only players to feature at six different editions of the World Cup, Briefly News looks at the records and milestones that Ronaldo and Messi could break or extend at this year’s tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Ronaldo is not just chasing history at this year’s tournament; he’s also looking to add to his legacy. The World Cup remains the only major football accolade he has not achieved.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League, numerous Ballon d’Ors, the European Championship, the Nations League title, and numerous league titles, but the trophy he most wants remains elusive.

Ronaldo’s longevity will take centre stage

The Al-Nassr FC star’s legendary longevity will also take centre stage at the tournament, as he is set to become the oldest outfield player in modern World Cup history. Ronaldo is now 41 years old.

At 41, he could become the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout game. The current record is held by his Portuguese teammate, Pepe.

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout game. Image: Miguel Lemos

Source: Getty Images

CR7 could also become the oldest World Cup finalist if Portugal gets that far and the oldest World Cup winner. Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff was 40 when Italy beat West Germany in the 1982 final.

A goal for CR7 would make history

The former Real Madrid star also has a chance to become the only player to score at six different editions of the tournament.

Ronaldo scored in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022, and a goal in 2026 will extend a record that may never be matched again.

A goal for the former Manchester United star would also add to his goal-scoring legacy. Ronaldo is the men’s all-time top scorer and is closing in on 1,000 career goals.

Lionel Andrés Messi

While Ronaldo is eyeing records at the 2026 tournament, his rival, Messi, also has his eye on further international achievements.

The Argentinian maestro goes into the tournament as captain of the defending champions and could become the first captain to win back-to-back titles if Argentina go all the way again.

Lionel Messi could become the first captain to win back-to-back titles if Argentina go all the way again. Image: Marcelo Endelli

Source: Getty Images

Messi could beat Ronaldo in the race for the tournament appearance record

The Inter Miami star could also become the first player to appear at six different World Cup tournaments.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have appeared at the tournaments in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and are both likely to compete in 2026. The pair share the current record with Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Gianluigi Buffon, and Rafael Marquez.

With Argentina playing Algeria on 17 June 2026, hours before Portugal kick off their campaign against Congo DR, Messi can pip his rival to the title of becoming the first player to feature in six different tournaments.

Messi also currently holds the record for the World Cup matches played (26) and looks to extend that milestone further.

Leo could become the tournament’s all-time top scorer

Leo won’t be looking to just make appearances at the World Cup but also score goals. Scoring goals could also see the former Barcelona superstar become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

Messi currently has 13 goals across five tournaments, three behind Germany’s Miroslav Klose. Klose has 16, followed by Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazário (15) and Germany’s Gerd Müller (14)

The former Paris Saint-Germain star scored seven goals in Qatar at the 2022 edition of the global showpiece and cannot be ruled out of scoring a handful of goals again.

Scoring goals and leading his team to victory could also see him earn more Man of the Match awards and extend his own record of the most World Cup Man of the Match awards with 11.

Whether either man lifts the trophy or not, the 2026 FIFA World Cup could mark the final chapter in one of football’s greatest rivalries. For nearly two decades, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport, and fans around the world will be eager to witness their possible last dance on football’s biggest stage.

Tyla to perform at World Cup opening ceremonies

In a related article, it was announced that Tyla is set to appear at both the Mexico City and Los Angeles FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies.

Briefly News reported that FIFA confirmed that the tournament will feature three separate opening ceremonies across the US, Canada and Mexico.

The South African singer will share the stage with global stars including Katy Perry, LISA, Future, and J Balvin during the historic football event.

Source: Briefly News