A former Arsenal midfielder believes Hugo Broos’s side could become one of the biggest surprises of the tournament

Bafana Bafana are heading into the World Cup carrying a growing belief despite being labelled as underdogs internationally

South Africa’s opening clash against Mexico is already reviving memories of the iconic 2010 tournament opener

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Arsenal legend Alex Song says there is something special about Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song believes there is “something special” developing inside the Bafana Bafana camp ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Cameroon international backed South Africa to exceed expectations at the global tournament. He praised the progress made under coach Hugo Broos.

Song shared his views during a recent visit to South Africa. He attended the LaLiga El Clásico Extravaganza event at Fourways Mall earlier in May 2026.

“Bafana Bafana have been doing well under coach Hugo Broos, who has done a great job with that team,” Song told Sunday World.

The 38-year-old said the current squad possesses the hunger and youthful energy needed to compete with stronger football nations at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Bafana are a young team with a lot of exciting players, so I expect them to go further in the competition,” he added.

Song also expressed hope that an African nation could finally reach the FIFA World Cup final after Morocco reached the semi-finals in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

“At the last World Cup, we saw Morocco reach the semi-finals, and this time around, I wish to see maybe one African team go to the final,” Song said.

“It would be nice to see them [Morocco], Bafana Bafana, or Senegal reach that stage of the competition because we need it as Africa.”

Hugo Broos rebuilding belief inside Bafana Bafana

South Africa will return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010. The 2026 edition will mark the country’s fourth appearance, following campaigns in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

Broos has overseen a major turnaround since taking charge in 2021. After initially struggling to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana have steadily rebuilt into one of the continent’s more disciplined and difficult sides to beat.

The team enjoyed a lengthy unbeaten run during qualification and has earned praise for upsetting stronger opponents despite often entering matches as underdogs.

However, not everyone is convinced. A report by Tribuna recently labelled South Africa the “weakest team” in Group A based largely on FIFA rankings.

Bafana are ranked 60th in the world, behind Mexico (15th), South Korea (25th) and Czechia (41st).

Arsenal great says Bafana are being underestimated ahead of World Cup. Image: SAFA.net

Source: Twitter

Mexico clash brings back 2010 memories

South Africa’s opening match against Mexico is on 11 June at the Azteca Stadium. The fixture stirs memories of the 2010 World Cup opener. On that day, Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a thunderous goal in a famous 1-1 draw against the same opponents.

Broos is expected to unveil his final World Cup squad on Monday. The announcement will take place at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. A warm-up match against Nicaragua follows at Orlando Stadium next Friday.

Group A is seen as one of the tournament’s more balanced groups. Optimism is growing around Bafana’s chances of finally progressing beyond the group stage.

Song’s confidence may sound ambitious. Yet it reflects a swelling belief that South Africa could once again become one of the stories of the World Cup.

Mexico legend writes off Bafana ahead of World Cup opener

Briefly News previously reported that former Mexico striker Luis García dismissed Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and incorrectly claimed South Africa had only played in two previous tournaments.

The comments came before Bafana’s opening clash against Mexico on 11 June, adding even more intrigue to a fixture already carrying memories of the iconic 2010 World Cup opener.

Source: Briefly News