Stunning reports from Romania suggest a key Bafana Bafana defender will miss South Africa’s historic return to the FIFA World Cup

The alleged omission has sparked heated debate among South African football fans ahead of Hugo Broos’ official squad announcement

Concerns over injuries, form and defensive balance are already dominating discussions before Bafana’s opening clash against Mexico

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There were reports on Monday, 18 May 2026, that a former Kaizer Chiefs defender now playing in Romania has been omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad expected to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is set to announce the official World Cup squad on Wednesday, 27 May 2026. Image: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

South Africa will play against Mexico on 11 June in the tournament opener. Head coach Hugo Broos is expected to make the official announcement of the players who will make up his World Cup squad on Wednesday, 27 May, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. However, the FCSB coach made a startling revelation on Monday that Siyabonga Ngezana has been ruled out of the squad.

FCSB caretaker coach Lucian Filip said Ngezana is disappointed after missing out on selection for Bafana Bafana’s World Cup squad. Speaking ahead of their clash with Hermannstadt, Filip noted that the defender was not named in the final group, adding that such setbacks are part of the game and do not define a player’s career.

He also stressed the importance of respecting the club setup, saying Ngezana’s performances at FCSB played a role in keeping him on the national team radar.

Filip expressed hope that the South African centre-back will bounce back and push for inclusion in future international tournaments. His season has been marred by injuries, and he has only managed to make 16 appearances in a campaign where his club failed to win any silverware.

Bafana Bafana World Cup squad selection uncertainty

Reactions from South Africans have been mixed following the reports.

@Bongani Zondo:

“But the squad will be announced on the 27th. Let’s hope it’s true, though Yena he is a cow 🐄.”

@Menzi Dludla:

“So he chose Okon and Ndamane over an experienced Ngezana. Mbokazi is good but needs a player with Ngezana’s height to partner him at centre-back.”

@Maanda Midzi:

“That’s simply translated to Sibisi.”

@Ephraim Maluleke:

“Hugo is so lucky since Cupido is back.”

@Nkosi Dandala:

“Seema is going to replace him.”

Siyabonga Ngezana reacts during the UEFA Europa League game between FCSB and Fenerbahce SK at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania, on January 29, 2026. Image: Alex Nicodim

Source: Getty Images

2026 FIFA World Cup Group A outlook

Bafana Bafana are set to compete against one of the host nations, Mexico, alongside South Korea and the Czech Republic for a place in the second round, after being drawn in Group A.

South Africa will be participating in the global football competition for the first time since 2010, when it hosted the tournament. They secured qualification ahead of Nigeria during the qualifying stage, despite the challenges they faced.

More uncertainty over Broos’ future at Bafana

Briefly News recently reported that Hugo Broos may still have to formally reapply if he wants to continue as Bafana Bafana coach beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that a recruitment process for a new coach is expected to begin soon, although the door has not been closed on Broos remaining in charge.

Source: Briefly News