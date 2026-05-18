Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court's decision to strike Joe Sibanyoni's case from the court roll on 18 May 2026

Sibanyoni appeared alongside Bafana Oupa Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza as they faced charges of extortion and money laundering

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Dr Ndlozi's comments and also offer their own theory for why the State prosecutor failed to show

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Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Joe Sibanyoni's matter being struck off the court roll. Image: EFF Eastern Cape (Facebook)/ @southafricandly (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has described the outcome of the Joe Sibanyoni bail application as an embarrassment to the criminal justice system.

Sibanyoni, a prominent Mpumalanga taxi boss, appeared before the Kwaggafonetin Magistrate’s Court on 18 May 2026 for his ongoing bail application, but the matter never materialised.

While Sibanyoni waited in court alongside Bafana Oupa Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza as they faced charges of extortion and money laundering, the State prosecutor failed to show. Sibanyoni was arrested alongside Masilela and Philemon Msiza on 12 May 2026, with police indicating that they were still looking for a fourth person. The fourth person was later identified as Sindane, also known as the King of the Sky.

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The case against Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Oupa Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza has been struck off the roll. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

With Advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba failing to appear, Sibanyoni’s lawyer, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, asked for the matter to be struck off the roll. Magistrate Siphokazi Tonjeni granted the request and also issued a warrant of arrest for the prosecutor, as he was in contempt of court.

Dr Ndlozi reacts to the development in Sibanyoni’s case

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member shared his thoughts on the developments in the matter. While he described it as an embarrassment, he also questioned what happened to Advocate Ntaba.

In addition to the warrant of arrest, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has also taken disciplinary action against the prosecutor and has suspended him.

Newzroom Afrika has since reported that the prosecutor received death threats ahead of the appearance of Sibanyoni and his co-accused.

Citizens also noted that Advocate Ntaba indicated on Friday, 15 May 2026, that he would not be available on Monday, 18 May, due to other court commitments.

South Africans respond to Dr Ndlozi’s post

Social media users weighed in on Dr Ndlozi’s comments about the case, with some noting that the prosecutor did say he was not available, while others suggested that he protected himself by not appearing.

@SthembiD said:

“He chose to live. Those people are dangerous.”

@Sangwenitc22 claimed:

“The prosecutor was nowhere to be seen. He ran.”

@ramalokot suggested:

“The magistrate was unreasonable and wanted to collapse this case.”

@Sbo19DarkBeauty agreed:

“The magistrate frustrated the process. The prosecutor indicated he won’t make it, and the magistrate insisted that he be there at 9 am. Now it’s as if it is the prosecutor’s fault that the matter was struck off the roll. Kanti Vele, the magistrate was hoping, akezi.

@officialtwinny stated:

“Is the prosecutor alive is the real question.”

@Lexproctor1997 said:

“Imagine fearing for your life so much that you’d rather risk a contempt of court ruling than walk into that courtroom.”

@Aubrey_Senyolo added:

“At this point, we don’t know whether the prosecutor left the courtroom or escaped for his life, ngoba hayi. South Africa is a movie.”

Advocate Shaun Abrahams unhappy with Sibanyoni's arrest

In a related article, Advocate Shaun Abrahams weighed in on the National Prosecuting Authority's handling of Joe Sibanyoni's case.

Briefly News noted that Abrahams is a former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and is now representing the Mpumalanga taxi boss.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the case and Abrahams' comments about the organisation he previously led.

Source: Briefly News