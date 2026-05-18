England have turned to a South African-born player as they begin preparations for a packed international season

The squad announcement has sparked fresh debate around player eligibility and residency rules in world rugby

The Springboks are set for a blockbuster run of fixtures against some of the biggest teams in international rugby

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A former Junior Springbok who is now eligible to represent the England rugby union national team could make his international debut against Fiji on 11 July 2026 after being named in the squad on Monday, 18 May.

Bristol Bears' Benhard Janse van Rensburg has been called up by the England coach Stuart Borthwick. Image: Bob Bradford

Source: Getty Images

There had been earlier fears that England captain Maro Itoje might miss out on selection, but coach Steve Borthwick included him alongside South African-born Bristol Bears centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

Benhard Janse van Rensburg eligible for England selection

Janse van Rensburg will not be eligible to face the South Africa national rugby union team on 4 July at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. However, he could feature in a non-cap fixture against a France XV in Vannes on 19 June.

The 29-year-old qualifies for England through residency after spending five years in the country following his move to London Irish.

England also required special dispensation from World Rugby to consider him for selection. Janse van Rensburg made a 21-minute appearance off the bench for the SA U20 side in 2016, which initially tied him to South Africa under previous eligibility regulations.

The RFU successfully argued that such a short appearance should not prevent him from qualifying for England on residency grounds.

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Springboks set for Nations Championship fixtures

The new Nations Championship will feature SANZAAR nations, Japan, Fiji and all Six Nations teams in a global competition staged across July and November. After six rounds, the tournament will conclude with a Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium in November.

Following their clash with England, the Springboks will face Scotland national rugby union team at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 July as they look to build on their 32-15 win over the Scots in 2024.

England plays against the Springboks on 4 July 2026 in Johannesburg. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s final July fixture will see them take on Wales national rugby union team at Kings Park in Durban on 18 July after their emphatic 73-0 victory over Wales last year.

August will feature one of rugby’s biggest rivalries as the Springboks host New Zealand national rugby union team in a four-match series. The first Test will be played at Ellis Park on 22 August, followed by matches in Cape Town on 29 August, Johannesburg on 5 September and a fourth Test on 12 September.

South Africa will be aiming to replicate their dominant 43-10 victory over the All Blacks from last year.

Kolisi ready to compete for Springboks place

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi is prepared to fight for his place in the Springboks squad ahead of the 2026 season.

The Boks captain is aware of the competition in the South African national team with the 2027 Rugby World Cup also approaching.

Source: Briefly News