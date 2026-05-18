Brown Mogotsi made his first appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 18 May 2026

The political fixer was arrested on 15 May 2026 in relation to a shooting in Vosloorus in November 2025

The defence team wanted a shorter postponement, arguing that one week was too long a delay

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Brown Mogotsi made a brief appearance in court before the matter was postponed. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi will remain behind bars for a few more days after his case was postponed following his first appearance in court.

The North West businessman appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 18 May 2026 following his arrest on 15 May 2026. Mogotsi was arrested following his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, but he was not arrested in relation to that testimony.

Instead, the political fixer was arrested over an alleged assassination attempt in Vosloorus in November 2025. Mogotsi alleged that armed suspects opened fire on his vehicle while he was travelling in the area on 3 November 2025.

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Brown Mogotsi claimed that armed suspects opened fire on his vehicle in Vosloorus. Image: Naomi Kobbie

Source: Twitter

Mogotsi’s matter postponed

After a brief appearance in court, Mogotsi’s matter was postponed to 25 May 2026 for address verification and bail application. The State asked for a week’s postponement so that they could verify his address, noting that it was in another province.

The defence argued that seven days was too long to verify an address, noting that the Investigation Officer had previously visited the same premises as well.

The judge then ruled that the matter would be postponed for seven days and that Mogotsi should remain behind bars until then.

While the appearance was brief, it did start in true Mogotsi fashion. The political fixer was late for his own court case, as his lawyer indicated that he was still changing. His lawyer asked for a 10-minute adjournment, explaining that Mogotsi was changing into something more comfortable.

State undecided on whether to oppose bail

The prosecutor also noted that the State had not yet decided on whether it would oppose bail as yet.

He explained that the matter was a Schedule 5 offence, but that they would wait until the address was verified to make a decision on whether to oppose bail or not.

What you need to know about the shooting

Mogotsi's vehicle was deemed to be unroadworthy

Briefly News reported that police were collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Mogotsi's vehicle.

The condition of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan had been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unroadworthiness of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's.

Source: Briefly News