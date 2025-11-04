Police are collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Brown Mogotsi's vehicle following the shooting

The condition of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan has been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the condition of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's

GAUTENG – The vehicle that Brown Mogotsi was travelling in when he was allegedly shot at has been deemed unroadworthy, but South Africans are not surprised.

The North West businessman was travelling through Vosloorus on Monday, 3 November 2025, when he allegedly became the victim of an attempted hit. Mogotsi claimed that he was being followed by a white bakkie, whose occupants later opened fire on him.

Despite numerous promises to open a case at the Vosloorus Police Station, the businessman has yet to do so. The condition of his vehicle, on the other hand, has raised more questions about what really happened. Police confirmed that a case of defeating the ends of justice would be opened against Mogotsi if it is found that the assassination attempt was staged.

Mogotsi’s vehicle has been deemed unroadworthy

While police still wait for Mogotsi to open a case, they have begun collecting and analysing evidence from the red Chevrolet sedan he was driving. Officers are collecting evidence to determine what exactly happened and who was responsible for shooting the vehicle.

Police also confirmed to Eyewitness News (EWN) that the vehicle was found without a license disc, and all four tyres were worn out, with the treads barely visible. EWN reported that the car was bought second-hand from a dealership earlier this year.

What you need to know about the shooting

South Africans unsurprised by the condition of Mogotsi’s vehicle

Social media users were not surprised by the condition of Mogotsi’s car, with some joking that they would not use a fancy vehicle for a staged hit.

Bonga Noyo said:

“There was no way he would shoot at the V-Class. He just had to compromise that Chevrolet.”

Thandazani Doc Johnson added:

“I wonder what he was doing with all the money that Cat Matlala sent him.”

Ndlela Mapakathi noted:

“No disc and the tyres are like bananas.”

Thatha ba thatha, like stated:

“He doesn't want to behave.”

Fortunate Mkhabela asked:

“Someone from the North West, please send us the picture of the car he normally drives.”

Moruti Joshua Mminatlou said:

“Mogotsi is playing. How can billionaires drive that nonsense?”

Phala Kgalemone added:

“He can't shoot a roadworthy car. It makes sense.”

Frans Viljoen said:

“This is not his car. He won't be driving a car like this.”

Nhlanhla Mashaba agreed:

“How can a millionaire drive a Chevrolet? No, it doesn't add up.”

