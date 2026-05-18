Radio personalities Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa surprised their followers this weekend when they went official on Instagram

The pair previously trended on social media when they were spotted at soccer games

Thabethe and Marawa's celebrity friends commented on their latest photo on Sunday, 17 May 2026

Thando Thabethe goes IG official with Robert Marawa. Images: Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa

Source: Instagram

Radio personality and actress Thando Thabethe has seemingly confirmed her relationship with sportscaster Robert Marawa on social media.

Thabethe, who was previously spotted at an Orlando Pirates game with Marawa posted a photo of her alleged boyfriend on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

Soccer fans also previously spotted the radio personalities looking all cosy at a Mamelodi Sundowns game.

The media personality shared a photo of Marawa on her Instagram account on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

Thabethe captioned the post:"It needs to be studied how @nedbank @nedbankintlpolo does a polo! This is Africa in colour‼️‼️‼️ #nedbankpolo2026."

South Africans can't get enough of Thabethe and Marawa

Msizi James said:

"It’s the last slide🙌."

Mrs_manqs wrote:

"Last slide and the last interview😍🔥😂."

Vourne04 responded:

"The last frame!😍🤏🏽 You looked beautiful sis!"

Dimpleszan reacted:

"Gqimmm Shelele ke sana👌🏾🔥😍❤️."

Melissa_Reddy wrote:

"😍😍😍 A painting! 🖼️ Hang it in the Louvre."

Aldeciajohnson_ said:

"The last frame is my favourite! 🥰🥰🥰 You looked absolutely stunning! ❤️."

Zikhona Sodlaka replied:

"What a beauty 😊✨."

Actress Nthati Moshesh wrote:

"😍😍❤️🔥🔥❤️."

Gillstrawberrylive reacted:

"Pretty ❤️."

The.the_m commented:

"@angaliaapparel the polo was yours this year!"

Rozmckinsta wrote:

"Too beautiful. 😍😍😍😍."

Stylecandyofficial reacted:

"@thando_thabethe 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Sam_lehoko replied:

"What a goddess.🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Nolo_coco commented:

"Last frame for me.😍 Finally.🔥🔥🔥😍🙌What a beautiful couple😍."

Kabelo__z responded:

"The hard launch in last frame 😍👏."

Sarittomlinson wrote:

"Stunning Thands 😍."

Mandlalamba said:

"Oh lawwdddd🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Avakele_ntshokoma replied:

"❤️🔥Girl."

phindz_ng reacted:

"Last slide mntase, 😍enzima🚀."

_Bridgettemakhela_ responded:

"Slide ate."

Br.ee2375 reacted:

"Wow, you looked stunning, bestie."

Wf_tall_ wrote:

"You ready? Snippet dropping at 18:30🔥😭🥹."

_Kokipen said:

"Hard launch! 🔥🔥🔥."

Tsebiso_hikes.travels responded:

"It’s the last slide for me😍."

Keddiem wrote:

"Last frame😍😍😍😍😍."

Kwanda_photography replied:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍stunning."

Carolofori said:

"Absolutely stunning! Last slide…😍😍😍 launch 🚀 🔥🔥🔥."

Mokwenapl reacted:

"You and Rob understood the assignment. Belle and beau of the ball 🧡🔥🏇🏽."

Lrato_.say responded:

"So gorgeous. ❤️Perfect match

Just_lindie_dee said:

"The love was spilling out of the airwaves in that interview! Love it 🤌🏾."

Leeditsh wrote:

"If he doesn't look at me like that, I'm ok thanks 👍."

Ayomidecbfw replied:

"Last slide. 🙌❤️ Super love 😍

Mankoana responded:

"Say it louder, sis, because wow. 🙌🏾 They know how to do a polo 🔥💚."

Angaliaapparel wrote:

"Sickening!😍😍."

Noni_khumalo reacted:

"The last slide for sure 🥹❤️."

Rebsmatukane replied:

"What needs to be studied is your beauty 🔥."

Gaby_monroe01 responded:

"'Umuhle ngathi you don’t jump out of planes 🔥❤️😂."

Thando Thabethe confirms relationship with Robert Marawa on Instagram. Images: Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa

Source: Instagram

Media personality Thando Thabethe lands in the hospital

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular How to Ruin Christmas actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe was hospitalised.

The TV and radio personality confirmed she was hospitalised with a video on her social media platform.

Celebrity friends and fans of Thabethe wished her a speedy recovery on her social media post.

Source: Briefly News