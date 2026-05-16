Former YoTV presenter and Generations star Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya recently confirmed their second pregnancy

The TV personality's wife, Aamirah Mirah, posted videos and photos of her pregnancy on her social media account

Celebrity friends of the Ngwenyas and South Africans took to Mirah's post to congratulate them on their second pregnancy

Sipho Ngwenya and wife, Aamirah are pregnant with another baby. Image: ZimojaL

Source: Twitter

Content creator and businesswoman Aamirah Mirah, who is the wife of former YoTV presenter Sipho "Sidwell" Ngwenya, is pregnant with their second child.

Mirah previously had social media buzzing when she penned a sweet message for the former actor on his 41st birthday.

The pair also sparked a debate online when they celebrated their 4th anniversary in 2021.

The businesswoman confirmed her pregnancy with videos and photos of her baby bump on her Instagram account on Friday, 15 May 2026.

"A full press conference within minutes was held🤭😬🤞🏽," she captioned the post.

"POV: My mom, after I told her not to tell anyone that I am pregnant, said Mrs Ngwenya in the video."

South Africans congratulate the Ngwenyas

_growingwithfaith said:

"😂I'm stuck on what's on those papers 😂 because they always pile up, and you feel guilty to throw them away because the owner is proud of the effort and you honestly are too, but yhoooo they pile up bo 😂."

mbalenhle_njoko wrote:

"😂😂😂 If we are being honest, moms spill the most tea about your personal life."

Realnomalanga commented:

"You’re so funny😂😂😂😂😂."

Missjones_02 said:

"I'm so finished! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Aaaaw man 🥰😍 congratulations, my love 🥳❤️."

Ayahwami responded:

"Congratulations, Momma Croc. 🤍😍😍 My baby was only a few days old when she arrived with her friends to come see my newborn. I was completely exhausted and defeated, mothers, hey. 😭. I just kept a fake smile on my face the entire time they were there."

Ameenahbintsalim replied:

"Worse when you clearly said you want a 'small wedding' but she invited everyone 😭😖."

Lindiwedube_ said:

"Aaaw, Mama Croc, Congratulations. 🥹♥️."

Media personality Tshepivundla wrote:

"Congratulations, mama ✨."

Mmpho1424 replied:

"You clips always make me laugh.. Thanks ❤️."

lifeatthirty_five responded:

"Was I the only one who thought she was a Nigerian and always enjoyed when she spoke Zulu on her videos and be like, 'she speaks Zulu so well'🤦🏿‍♀️."

mimi_sambo_ reacted:

"I can’t take you seriously. I thought this was just a skit🤣. Congratulations angel😍."

Aldeciajohnson_ wrote:

"Moms! 😂😂😂😭😭😭."

Mbalizinhle04 said:

"This was my dad 😂😂."

Wendysigwadi responded:

"Congratulations, mommy. 😍❤️I told my parents when we were 5 months pregnant with my son."

Lefase_ wrote:

"I can’t with you."

Tremz_n commented:

"They don't post, but the word gets out there😂😂😂😂."

Sipho Ngwenya and wife Aamirah announce a second baby. Images: Sipho Ngwenya

Source: UGC

Pysfo and wife Aamirah Ngwenya’s Xhosa traditional ceremony to celebrate son gets mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Psyfo was a doting dad, and they took to social media to show a snippet of his life as a doting dad.

Psyfo, aka Sidwell Ngwenya, is married to Aamirah, and they honoured their first son with a traditional ceremony.

Online users thought it was touching to see how they celebrated their son's birthday in a traditional Xhosa ritual.

Source: Briefly News