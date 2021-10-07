Sidwell Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah Mirah are toasting to a four year long beautifully inspiring love story

The former Yo-Tv presenter and his partner tied the knot in 2019, in a private ceremony attended by their closest friends and family

Today Psyfo shared the most touching tribute to his wife, thanking her for being the most perfect partner to weather storms with

Sidwell Ngwenya and Aamirah's relationship is an inspiration to many love seekers in Mzansi. The couple celebrating four years of walking this life together and followers are swooning as they watch the adorable tribute posted by the doting husband.

Psyfo and his wife Aamirah are celebrating four beautiful years of being in love. Image: @sidwell_n

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the pair got married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by those closest to them. When sharing the news of their nuptials with her followers, this is what Aamirah wrote:

"I got married to my best friend on top of a mountain, in my home province and I don’t have all the words to express how happy and in love I am with this man who has been so committed and loyal to me. I have many interesting and funny stories to share about our special day. Overall, I can’t believe we did it mate."

Ngwenya took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to his wife and partner of four years. He penned her a sweet message that read:

"Four years with this crazy one and it’s been the most beautiful four years of my life. Navigated through some tough storms, we prob gonna have to navigate through even harder ones but one thing that comforts me is that I have the perfect partner to do this with. I love you mate."

Psyfo expresses disgust over death hoax, It is not something to joke about

Briefly News reported Mzansi producer Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya is just as shook as everyone else hearing that he had supposedly passed away. People really know how to cause drama for nothing, and Psyfo was having none of it.

After hearing that he had apparently died, Psyfo took to social media to put out the flames. A social media user had posted a RIP Psyfo post that caused an uproar of panic.

Psyfo does not understand what the person was hoping to achieve by posting his fake death, or where they got the information from, all he knows is that he is alive and well, as reported by ZAlebs.

Social media can be really dangerous in the hands of irresponsible people. Psyfo wants peeps to take care in what they post as the effects can be tragic.

Source: Briefly.co.za