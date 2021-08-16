Psyfo had no idea that he was 'dead', the news came as much of a shock to him as it did to anyone else

Taking to social media to address the matter, Psyfo explained how upset he is over this fake death nonsense that is happening far too often

Fans were glad to hear Psyfo is alive, however, they too have had enough of fake news circling on social media

Mzansi producer Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya is just as shook as everyone else hearing that he had supposedly passed away. People really know how to cause drama for nothing, and Psyfo was having none of it.

After hearing that he had apparently died, Psyfo took to social media to put out the flames. A social media user had posted a RIP Psyfo post that caused an uproar of panic.

Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya took to social media to assure his people that he is alive and well, someone just tried to cause drama by saying he was dead. Image: @sidwell_n

Psyfo does not understand what the person was hoping to achieve by posting his fake death, or where they got the information from, all he knows is that he is alive and well, as reported by ZAlebs.

Social media can be really dangerous in the hands of irresponsible people. Psyfo wants peeps to take care in what they post as the effects can be tragic.

Psyfo posted:

Psyfo made it clear that lying about someone being dead is not okay, under any circumstances. This is happening far too often and it needs to stop.

Fans are just glad that Psyfo is okay. Seeing the news that he had allegedly passed, had them feeling some type of way. This fake death culture needs to be terminated.

@ClintonNgobe commented with relief:

@SkinnyJean16 is tired of people posting fake news about celebs being dead:

@Rubz2007 is disgusted by how toxic social media can be:

Zola 7 makes it known that he is not dead, it was fake news

Zola 7 had been killed off by Mzansi social media users yet again. The veteran musician is no stranger to hoaxes about his death and this was no different. Zola trended as rumours of his demise swirled.

Close friends were not spared the panic and frantically called the Kwaito star to check on his health. Only then did they return to social media to dispel the rumours.

@mokety1 said:

“Someone has been asking Mzansi to help pay Zola 7's medical bills, everyone was quiet, now that someone assumes he's dead, he's trending. Yah neh.”

@homiuaca said:

“Zola 7 is alive until his family announces otherwise. Ya'll love attention too much.”

@slee_z95 said:

“I really hope the news is fake, cause as a country we've been through a lot, we can't afford to lose a legend like Zola 7.”

