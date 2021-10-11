SA Reacts to Woman Who Says Cheating Is Unforgivable: "I'm Gonna Make You Pay"

A social media user has tongues wagging after she went online to air an unsolicited opinion

@spicebae_ told followers that she has adopted an unconditional "no cheating" policy to which others should abide

The unpopular opinion instigated a torrent of comments as others on the social networking platform reacted

No one wants to be at the receiving end of heartbreak, but it is one of the more bitter realities of giving into love.

Ultimately, none are ever entirely safe from the perils of a promiscuous lover, regardless of the heaps of promises to the contrary.

A woman who knows her worth, and has probably had her fill with disappointing partners, has decided to reaffirm her strong stance on certain non-negotiable matters of the heart.

Heading to Twitter, @spicebae_ made no bones to her followers about her unconditional "no cheating" policy.

She wrote:

"Cheating is unforgivable in my books, but that's just me. I don't want you anymore, I'm never going to look at you the same.

"I'll never be able to trust you again, my guard is always going to be up & I'm gone make you pay for it every single day, and that's not a sane way to live."

The tweet had a flood of users on the microblogging service jumping on it immediately to debate the unpopular opinion while others shared their unique experiences with a cheater.

Mixed reactions to 'dating advice'

Briefly News took a look at the stream of rave reviews to the post.

@notFDZE said:

"You don’t know you love someone until you cheat on them."

@Softfrozen added:

"But monogamy is common in humans. And those of us who chose monogamy have every right to want our partner to ourselves. This is coming from someone who is monogamous but support poly people."

@W_Morales23 wrote:

"If you can’t forgive your man for a tiny bit of cheating you were never the one, and he dodged a bullet!"

@hatefultoad shared:

"Add to this there is no reason to cheat if you want to be free leave. Cheating while staying for a house, children or money doesn't make the cheater a good person, it only perpetuates the idea that cheating is excusable or someone is at fault for being cheated on."

