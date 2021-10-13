A local tweep believes the notion of children having to build their parents houses as an achievement should end

@ChrisExcel102 made no bones about the status quo as he took to Twitter to it his opinion

The unpopular opinion ensured that loud conversations rang out among social media users as they reacted

A local influencer has taken to opening a can of worms on social media after airing one of the more unpopular opinions among the new generation of aspiring Mzansi peeps.

The tweep, @ChrisExcel102, held nothing back as he took a dig at the prevailing status quo, saying it is responsible for ensuring "black children stay in financial bondage."

A social media influencer is unhappy about the perception that children must build their parents houses. Image: @ChrisExcel102, @MandiwanaPA, @phumelele_gasa.

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"This culture of Building our parents houses and make it look like an Achievement must end with our generation. Our Kids need focus on building their own empires without worrying us in the process.

"We have all the time put our shit together. Sithwala ama Savanah every weekend...Our Kids don't owe us anything. This culture is keeping black Children in financial bondage."

As expected, the unpopular opinion instigated loud conversations among social media users as they reacted to the tweet en masse.

The post thread attracted more than 9 000 and saw hundreds upon hundreds of Saffas chipping in to comment.

Unpopular opinion attracts mixed views

Briefly News takes a look at the incredible reactions.

@Thato_Fentse said:

"Imagine leaving ur parents & siblings in a two-room house, buy a stand, build urself a "double-story" with aircon & etc, knowing very well that my parents ba pitlagane where they are in a two-room, CAN NEVER BE ME. Ake stlaela ebile ako fora ke di tlaela tsa mo Twitter nna."

@Ngubophumlan wrote:

"If you think working for yourself is a good thing. Do it that way. Our parents didn't get the opportunity they wanted and made sacrifices for us to have a better life. I owe my parents better life, that is the mentality I won't change."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"We afford differently! Whether it's a house or a car our parents deserve all that's coming their way from us! When they gave us our names it was their first prophecy of our lives and when it manifests we shall pour it back to them as blessings upon them, it is not a burden."

