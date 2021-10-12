A video is gaining popularity on Twitter that shows two construction workers using strength and speed to get the job done

One man throws a brick to another without wasting any time and they both never drop a brick or take a break

Mzansi is impressed by the men and joke that they definitely don't need a gym because their job is so intense

Twitter user @dumisani04 shared a post showing two construction workers hard at work as one throws bricks to the other. They move at incredible speed and never miss a beat as the site foreman watches on.

These construction workers tackle their job with a tight system in place. Image: @dumisani04/Twitter

After the post was shared, the people of Mzansi have been commenting on the strength of the men and how fast they work.

Take a look at the post:

The comments show that people are impressed by the men's physique and many wish they had similar bodies. Others said the men don't need a gym because the physical intensity of their job is so extreme.

Let's take a look at the comments:

@Sivdan2:

"This dude doesn't need @virginactiveSA membership, massive lats workout right there."

@MurhandiwaK:

"They don't need a gym."

@Real_NelaQubeka:

"Morning to you and your foreman."

@DJKenRSA:

"Wish I had this man's triceps."

@RealBandile:

"I make them do this in last thirty minutes before they go home so that in the morning they get in and start moving."

