SA Gets Summer Ready As Peeps Share Workout Inspo Online: #FetchYourbody2021

South Africans are getting fit and ready for the summer months, heading to the gyms and streets of SA for a little exercise

It seems their posts have encouraged fellow peeps to get on their fitness journey

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite posts from the social media thread which you'll definitely want to see

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi is keeping things active this spring season and many people have headed online to share encouragement for their fellow fitness bunnies. It seems peeps are getting their summer bodies ready and are going all out to achieve their health goals.

Mzansi is getting summer-ready. These gym bunnies are definitely fitness goals. Images: @PsPhumelele/Twitter, @RushNdoda/Twitter, @Gorata_MsG/Twitter

Source: Twitter

South Africans shared the highs and lows of their exercise journeys.

Check out some of the really inspirational pics below:

@Dakalo_dee said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Weekends are for the long run… 10km done and dusted."

@lady_khocy said:

"I did my very first 21KM. Here is too many more."

@makhue88 said:

"Indoor cycling in the bag. Happy weekend champs, keep moving."

@Winjha90VInvent said:

"Long run has been done. Still trying to revive my fitness."

@AyandaNtsho said:

"So so unfit, nkosiyam but well try again tomorrow…"

@moerane_zo said:

"Running is the most expensive free sport, I agree."

@JuliasMotaung said:

"Today it wasn't about the pace it was about how many km's can I squeeze in 2 hours."

"100km's for the month already well done to myself."

Hard work pays: SA inspired by lady's weight loss journey, shares stunning pics

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the weight loss journey may not always be an easy one, but in the end, hard work and determination will see you on your way.

A local woman, @sibugxasheka, is sharing this message with her followers on social media courtesy of images she shared depicting her stunning body transformation.

Heading online, she tweeted:

"I knew 2021 would be my year."

Deservedly, other social networking users who saw the post raised a glass to the proud health maven for her massive accomplishment.

The tweet attracted more than 4 200 likes as Saffas rushed in to rain the congratulations.

Amazing weight loss journey praised

Diving into the comments, Briefly News unearths all the positive reactions to the inspirational story.

@NalediMOfficial said:

"Yoh, this is amazing. Now I want to work on my body again. OMG."

@ncedisa_vanqa wrote:

"Wow, Sibu! Congratulations, you did it darling! Have you reached your goal weight? Now we maintain."

@begottensun offered:

"Amazing, well done. I have failed to lose weight."

@Kamva11k extended:

"So I should replace my eggs with Pb & Stork? I got it lol!! Congrats on the journey."

@ziintlewww added:

"Your body looks fantastic, Sibu. How did you do it?"

Source: Briefly.co.za