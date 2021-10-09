A new homeowner is the toast of the town on social media after he took to sharing pics of the property

Mzansi was full of praise for the inspiring gent, taking to his mentions to rain the messages of congratulations

Owning the keys to a new home is the ultimate flex, one which a local man is fully embracing as he moves up in the world.

Taking to Twitter, @Richie_moremi shared a lovely photo dump showing the exterior and interior of the beautiful property.

A new homeowner has invited Saffas to a virtual tour of his beautiful new property. Image: @Richie_moremi.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"New Home Owner! Really counting my blessings. God really pulled through. [I] didn’t think I’d be at this point this year. Blessed and highly favoured."

The bathroom, kitchen and bedroom are all seen to have a beautiful outline of white, charcoal and faun, making for a smooth and attractive colour scheme.

Plenty of peeps on social media felt inspired, thanks to the virtual mini-tour of the house to which they were treated.

The congratulatory messages came in thick and fast as Saffas salivated over the astonishing achievement.

The tweet attracted close to 8 000 tweets, 600 retweets and more than 160 comments.

Saffas salivate over incredible achievement

@MoreMe_Tee said:

"This is beautiful, congratulations."

@Dima_Mawandla ventured:

"Congratulations, Richie. When is the house warming?"

@jxjx23_ wrote:

"Congratulations Cuz. Home owner’s worldwide."

@Vokz799710801 added:

"Danko mfowethu and more blessings to come enjoy."

@thato_tmg offered:

"Your house is so beautiful man, congratulations."

#Mahlanguville 2: Mome Mahlangu shows off stunning new house

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Mome Mahlangu shared with her followers that her family added a second Mahlanguville property to their name.

The reality star wrote a sweet message showing off the specs of the new home and thanked her ancestors for this blessing.

Mome and her husband Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu have just become one house richer.

She took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Describing her new house and her future plans for the yard, she wrote:

"#Mahlanguville 2 a smallholding with 5 properties in a private estate with 3 Hectors of land, 1 hector for the family home, 1 hector for the animals, looking at planting half of Moringa to create more wellness products for your health."

