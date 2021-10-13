A cop has Mzansi tearing up after he was spotted on a discreet picnic date with his bae

The officer was using a cop car for his intimate affair, which a passerby made it a point to capture

Mzansi has been left stunned by the unbelievable post depicting the secret rendezvous

Stories of police officers getting involved in all sorts of shenanigans never seem to get old and no longer come as any surprise.

A Mzansi cop is proving the perception correct after he was spotted doing something extraordinary.

A SAPS officer is trending on social media and it is not for the best reason. Image: @Buhlebenkosi Morris.

Source: Facebook

The unknown law enforcement official, who appeared to be dressed in civilian clothing, was spotted enjoying a sumptuous picnic date with his significant other.

However, much to the surprise of social media users, the cop had used a branded police vehicle to execute his extra-curricular activity.

The pic of the two being loved up was shared by a Facebook user, @Buhlebenkosi Morris.

The caption read:

"'I usually catch criminals, but now I caught feelings for you, baby girl'."

The post attracted 1 000 laughing reactions and a massive 3 600 shares.

Saffas thrilled by cop on date

Briefly News snuck through the comments to bring readers all the amusing reactions to the post.

@Risca Marisca wrote:

"Only In SOUTH Africa YOU Will See This SH#T Happening."

@Octavia Flowers said:

"Mima Benjamin Omari this how you got me, man."

@Melody Fitch added:

"Laura Wolhuter from the bottom of my heart."

@Ofentse Mothusi offered:

"This sh#t can only happen in South Africa."

@Pasta Piano noted:

"Nothing wrong."

Source: Briefly.co.za