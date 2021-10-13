Video Shows Mom With Baby on Back Walking Pipeline Across River, SA in Disbelief

A shocking video has emerged online showing a woman with a baby on her back in a dangerous situation

The material is believed to have been taken somewhere in the Eastern Cape although the exact location is unknown

Stunned Mzansi social media users have rushed in to comment on the heartbreaking post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In one of the most unbelievable videos online, a woman with a baby on her back was captured attempting to make her way across a dangerous river by walking across a narrow pipeline.

She can be seen quivering as she dangles perilously over the rushing waters while attempting to maintain her balance by holding onto strands of makeshift rope with one hand.

A shocking video of a woman carrying a baby on her back is doing the rounds. Image: @ThonisileG.

Source: Twitter

It is unknown where the video was taken but is likely an area in the Eastern Cape because of the language (IsiXhosa) that can be heard spoken.

The heartbreaking clip was shared by a Twitter user, @ThonisileG, who criticised the government for subjecting "black people" to squaller living conditions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The caption read:

"Eyi back [people] are suffering shame in the hands of black people. This video shame it extremely disturbing and shocking."

The 30-second clip garnered more than 1 300 views and attracted nearly 60 likes as Saffas reacted to the scenes in horror.

Briefly News dived the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the disturbing post.

@ThaboKeppler wrote:

"It is heartbreaking... Am shocked."

@naturesdrip wrote:

"Very sad, politicians are out there Wilding on their campaigns. Just to secure their positions to continue looting."

@gugux1 added:

"A mom with a baby on her back, holding umbrella, ohh nkosi yam."

@VuyoFanta commented:

"Yhoo hay this is not right man."

@SETSIDIKI1 offered

"Black on black crime."

Gayton McKenzie exposes poor conditions in 'best ran' Cape Town Metro

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Gayton McKenzie opened a can of worms amid local government electioneering, which has taken off in earnest as South Africa's political parties look to attract voters.

The former convicted criminal turned political leader has taken to giving South Africans a glimpse into the shocking living conditions black people are exposed to in the country's so-called "best ran municipality", the Cape Town Metro.

Turning to his @GaytonMcK Twitter account, he wrote:

"This is how black people live in the supposed best ran municipality called Cape Town Metro. These pictures were taken yesterday."

The images shared by the motivational speaker appear to show shacks partly submerged in a river of water, supposedly after heavy rains or flooding in the area.

Source: Briefly.co.za