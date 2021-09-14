Gayton McKenzie Exposes Poor Conditions in 'Best Ran' Cape Town Metro, SA Reacts

Former convicted criminal turned political leader Gayton McKenzie has opened a can of worms amid local government electioneering

Turning to his Twitter account, McKenzie gave a glimpse into the shocking living conditions of black people in the "best ran" Cape Town Metro

The post garnered over 600 likes and attracted a mixed bag of reactions as social media users chipped in on the conversation

Gayton McKenzie has opened a can of worms amid local government electioneering, which has taken off in earnest as South Africa's political parties look to attract voters.

The former convicted criminal turned political leader has taken to giving South Africans a glimpse into the shocking living conditions black people are exposed to in the country's so-called "best ran municipality", the Cape Town Metro.

Former convicted criminal turned political leader Gayton McKenzie has opened a can of worms amid local government electioneering. Image: @GaytonMcK/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Turning to his @GaytonMcK Twitter account, he wrote:

"This is how black people live in the supposed best ran municipality called Cape Town Metro. These pictures were taken yesterday."

The images shared by the motivational speaker appear to show shacks partly submerged in a river of water, supposedly after heavy rains or flooding in the area.

The post garnered over 600 likes and attracted a mixed bag of reactions as social media users chipped in on the conversation.

Heartwrenching pictures expose plight

Briefly News went through the comments to bring readers the best in reactions to the scathing post.

@SandileMkono_ wrote:

"I'm no DA member but EFF member, this is a result of land grabs. You cant just build on land where no geological or land survey was done for potential floods."

@MeYoRichAunt observed:

"Their aim is to get rid of black people akere."

@wymsoc shared:

"I am no fan of the DA. But … show me a municipality where this is not happening!"

@Hlulanani said:

"Yet vaccines are supposed to be the urgent need of these people. Kodwa lo hulumeni."

@stephanus_56405 offered:

"If you're dumb enough to build in a dry riverbed I suppose you must live with the consequences. Who gave them permission to build there? Did anyone give them the land or are they just entitled?"

