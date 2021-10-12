Hebanna: SA Reacts to Scary Video of Thugs Targeting Motorist in Joburg CBD

A frightening video of a smash and grab in Johannesburg has lit up the streets of social media

A short clip of the terrifying incident was shared on Twitter by social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee

Social media users reacted to the scary video, with some sharing their experiences at the hands of criminals

An apparent war of lawlessness has gripped the central business district of Johannesburg as lowly criminals continue their attacks on unsuspecting motorists.

Many videos of the brazen acts have been filmed, capturing alleged assailants in the act mid-traffic.

Mzansi is reacting to a scary video showing an attack on a motorist in the Joburg CBD. Image: @Abramjee.

A recent clip showing a motorist's window being smashed as they came to a slow stop behind another vehicle on a busy street is doing the rounds on social media.

The 16-second clip of the shocking moment was captured on a camera belonging to the City of Johannesburg and shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

The caption read:

"Corner Market and Mooi streets JHB CBD. These gangs are attacking motorists almost every day."

While many parts of the city are known hotspots for thugs looking to make a quick buck, the intersection in question has become infamous for criminal activity, including smash and grab and robbery.

The video clip garnered nearly 25 000 views since it was posted a day ago and attracted over 100 comments as social media users reacted to the visuals.

Citizens react and relay experiences

Briefly News jumps in and brings readers all the spine-chilling reactions to the material.

@Swart47321327 said:

"The only time Johannesburg CBD was safe & clean is during the World Cup preparations(2009-2010). After that, it went back to be normality (hell)."

@Judaeda3 offered:

"This is their daily work. They use different strategies. Never seen this kind of crime in South Africa, they are disrespectful to us. We should boycott these elections and demand that G deport all illegal foreigners and demolish Lindelani."

@Sa100Freedom shared:

"I was a victim myself, but the police do nothing about it, luckily I shot and I catch one, he was 2 weeks in the hospital and went to court, they are working with Zimbabweans, no one cares, and the police is aware of this corners."

@tsiekeoyatla added:

"Criminals are given a free role to terrorize the community, why don't we see at sting operation. Where is the undercover police."

Source: Briefly.co.za