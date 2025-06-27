A snake removal expert from the Western Cape was called to extract a 1.4-metre Cape cobra that had made itself comfortable inside a hunter's boots

The highly venomous snake had sought shelter in the warm, dark boots during South Africa's winter months, when snakes enter a state called brumation to survive cold temperatures

Social media users were left stunned by the close encounter, with many declaring they would never wear the boots again after such a terrifying discovery

A snake catcher removed a massive 1.4-meter-long cape cobra from a pair of boots. Images: @Bolandsnakeremovals

Source: Facebook

A snake removal expert from the Western Cape faced quite the challenge when he was called to remove a massive Cape cobra that had decided to make a hunter's boots its temporary home.

Content creator @Bolandsnakeremovals, who specialises in snake removal and shares his work on social media, documented the nerve-wracking extraction process that had viewers holding their breath. The incident occurred when a hunter's domestic worker was preparing his gear for an upcoming hunting trip and discovered the unwelcome guest coiled up inside the boots.

The video, shared on 17 June, came with the caption:

"Winterslaap in jagboot. Wel na die video gaan jagters nie net hulle jagklere ingooi nie. 'n Oom van die Paarl het laat sy huishulp solank sy goedtjies regkry vir n jagtrip more en eks ontbied. Cape Cobra 1.4m. Highly Venomous."

The removal process proved more challenging than expected as the 1.4-metre cobra was reluctant to leave its cosy hiding spot. The snake expert carefully used his specialised tools to gently coax the serpent out of the first boot, but the clever cobra immediately slithered its head into the neighbouring boot.

With one hand holding up the boot and the other manoeuvring his extraction tool, the professional had to work patiently to guide the entire length of the defensive snake out of both boots before safely securing it in his containment tube.

A cape cobra hiding in a pair of boots. Images: @Bolandsnakeremovals

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts with horror and humour

Social media users flooded the comments section with a mix of terror and amusement at the close encounter:

@LorieTherman declared:

"Take the whole boot, cause I'm never wearing them again!"

@AudreyMarthezeCresswell shared wisdom from experience:

"That's why my hubby used to tell us when he was on the border doing army duty, he checked his boots first."

@ElzanneCalitz questioned the logistics:

"1.4m in that shoe?? No Eddie, just take the shoe, whole & all, you can bring the shoe back later."

@AnneMarieTaylor made her position clear:

"No sorry, I'll put one boot on top of the other boot and throw that parcel. It will go into the field. I am NEVER wearing those shoes again."

@LeanCornelius joked about lifestyle changes:

"I just decided hunting is not for me anymore."

Why snakes seek shelter in winter

According to wildlife experts at Call Northwest, snakes don't actually hibernate during winter months but enter a state called brumation. During this period, their metabolism slows down significantly, and they become less active whilst seeking warm, dark places to shelter from the cold.

Unlike warm-blooded animals, snakes cannot regulate their body temperature and must find external sources of heat to survive. Common hiding spots include basements, garages, wood piles, and, apparently, hunting boots left in storage areas.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

