A local man's discovery of a unique beauty trick, aimed at enhancing fragrance longevity, captured widespread attention

The easy demonstration of the perfume-saving method was shared in a compelling video on TikTok

Online users embraced the tip, expressing enthusiasm to try it and appreciation for the money-saving idea

An informative video gained significant traction online, featuring a local man demonstrating a clever Vaseline hack designed to make perfume last longer.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @sphelelewandile, garnered thousands of comments from social media users who were keen to explore this innovative use for petroleum jelly.

The video begins with @sphelelewandile, in a home setup, showing a snippet of a model demonstrating the perfume hack, setting the stage for his attempt. He then proceeds to try the technique himself, spraying perfume directly into a small pot of Vaseline and carefully mixing the two ingredients. Once combined, he shows how to apply the fragrant mixture to pulse points like the neck and arms.

The man candidly explains his reasoning, admitting that he had previously been over-spraying his perfumes, leading to them running out faster. He confidently states that Vaseline, known for its nourishment and long-lasting scent, helps the perfume stick better to the skin, thus extending its fragrance throughout the day.

SA loves the hack

The reaction from social media users was overwhelmingly positive, with many agreeing that petroleum jelly indeed boasts a multitude of uses beyond its traditional purpose. Many expressed their eagerness to try the hack themselves, thanking the man for plugging them with such a useful tip.

Some users mentioned that they would share the video with family members and friends, helping them save a lot of money, too. Others suggested melting the petroleum jelly in a microwave before mixing in the perfume and then allowing it to solidify again in a cool place for optimal results.

User @Amanda added:

"🥺Is it possible for me to go with my Vaseline to any cologne shop to do some testing and put that expensive cologne on my Vaseline 🥺."

User @Nkululeko Zindela commented:

"The cologne doesn’t fade away, your brain blocks the smell after a while, ugcine ungasayizwa kodwa abantu bayayizwa (then end up not smelling it, but people around you will)."

User @In.A.Sean.Jean.Tank.Top shared:

"Actually, isebenza kangcono (it works better) if you heat it and it becomes liquid, then mix in your cologne. When it becomes solid again, the cologne will be infused more evenly."

User @Mrs Motshabi said:

"Thanks for sharing. 🥰 I tried it, it's been a week and I love it 🥰."

User @Goodwillthomo added:

"😂This is a plug."

User @lhisephs _ Bĺxck commented:

"Vaseline Blue Seal petroleum jelly is a jack of all trades👏👏."

