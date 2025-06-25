A woman's four-month hair regrowth journey using a popular topical solution took an unexpected turn, sparking widespread online discussion

The progression of her hair's re-growth, documented monthly, was shared in a video on the popular video-streaming platform TikTok

Social media users reacted with a mixture of shock, concern, and advice regarding the rapid and unusual results

A young lady showed her hair before using a popular product and how it turned after three months. Image: @precy_mashamba94

A video captivated and shocked social media users, showing a woman's surprising hair regrowth experience with minoxidil.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @precy_mashamba94, attracted millions

of views, likes, and thousands of comments from an online audience eager to weigh in on her progress

The video begins by showing @precy_mashamba94, completely bald in January, setting the stage for her minoxidil trial. By February, initial patches of hair had begun to appear, offering a bit of hope. March saw more promising results, with a fuller hairline starting to form, complete with fine baby hairs indicating new growth.

However, April brought an unexpected twist: the hair had not only filled out on her scalp but also started growing noticeably thicker on her face. In the video caption, @precy_mashamba94 shared that she wanted to stop using the product but was scared her hair would fall out.

Social media users were shocked to see how quickly the hair had grown. Image: @precy_mashamba94

SA comments on the woman's hair growth

The viral clip amassed 4.2M views, 152K likes, and 4.2K comments from social media users who had mixed views. Many expressed sheer shock at the extent of the facial hair development. Some commentators voiced their concern, urging her to discontinue using minoxidil, fearing that the unwanted hair growth might escalate further. Others, however, said that it was how the product works, urging @precy_mashamba94 to use it for at least 12 months to avoid her hair falling out.

User @rori.fenty commented:

"If you wanna stop using it, don't stop immediately. Start using it a few times a week, then a few times a month, etc. Make sure you've been using it for a full year before you stop, though."

User @Raregem added:

"You guys are the rare ones that minoxidil makes excessive hair even on your face 😩😩. I have been using it for six months now and my hairline hasn’t recovered fully as yet 🫣🤞🏿."

User @Noveldn shared:

"After stopping minoxidil, your scalp needs support. Our oil blend is designed to nourish follicles, calm inflammation, and help reduce shedding so you can keep your hair naturally 💕."

User @QueenTVilakazi said:

"Shave the facial hair, mama and continue using it, every time you get hair on your forehead and cheeks, shave it."

User @Malumekazi la_Gama advised:

"Finish 12 months, then you can stop❤️."

User @Chanellevdwalt×🇿🇦🌈 said:

"As someone working in a pharmacy, don't stop using it 😭🫣."

