“Finish 12 Months”: Woman’s Hair Gets Out of Control After 3 Months of Growth Product, SA Divided
- A woman's four-month hair regrowth journey using a popular topical solution took an unexpected turn, sparking widespread online discussion
- The progression of her hair's re-growth, documented monthly, was shared in a video on the popular video-streaming platform TikTok
- Social media users reacted with a mixture of shock, concern, and advice regarding the rapid and unusual results
A video captivated and shocked social media users, showing a woman's surprising hair regrowth experience with minoxidil.
The clip, shared by TikTok user @precy_mashamba94, attracted millions
of views, likes, and thousands of comments from an online audience eager to weigh in on her progress
The video begins by showing @precy_mashamba94, completely bald in January, setting the stage for her minoxidil trial. By February, initial patches of hair had begun to appear, offering a bit of hope. March saw more promising results, with a fuller hairline starting to form, complete with fine baby hairs indicating new growth.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
However, April brought an unexpected twist: the hair had not only filled out on her scalp but also started growing noticeably thicker on her face. In the video caption, @precy_mashamba94 shared that she wanted to stop using the product but was scared her hair would fall out.
SA comments on the woman's hair growth
The viral clip amassed 4.2M views, 152K likes, and 4.2K comments from social media users who had mixed views. Many expressed sheer shock at the extent of the facial hair development. Some commentators voiced their concern, urging her to discontinue using minoxidil, fearing that the unwanted hair growth might escalate further. Others, however, said that it was how the product works, urging @precy_mashamba94 to use it for at least 12 months to avoid her hair falling out.
User @rori.fenty commented:
"If you wanna stop using it, don't stop immediately. Start using it a few times a week, then a few times a month, etc. Make sure you've been using it for a full year before you stop, though."
User @Raregem added:
"You guys are the rare ones that minoxidil makes excessive hair even on your face 😩😩. I have been using it for six months now and my hairline hasn’t recovered fully as yet 🫣🤞🏿."
User @Noveldn shared:
"After stopping minoxidil, your scalp needs support. Our oil blend is designed to nourish follicles, calm inflammation, and help reduce shedding so you can keep your hair naturally 💕."
User @QueenTVilakazi said:
"Shave the facial hair, mama and continue using it, every time you get hair on your forehead and cheeks, shave it."
User @Malumekazi la_Gama advised:
"Finish 12 months, then you can stop❤️."
User @Chanellevdwalt×🇿🇦🌈 said:
"As someone working in a pharmacy, don't stop using it 😭🫣."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about hair:
- A young lady went to the salon hoping for a curly perm but left with an afro that looked like it was just washed.
- A woman showed her healthy, long hair and revealed that she used popular items such as Amla oil, hair fertiliser, wild growth hair oil, tea tree oil, sulphur8 hair fertiliser, cloves and others.
- A local woman applied a blow-out relaxer to her three-year-old afro to soften it for easy combing, but Mzansi preferred the natural look.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za