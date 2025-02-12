My Scalp Is Ready for This Blessing”: Woman Shows Products She Uses for Hair Growth, SA Wowed
- A woman shared her healthy, long hair on X and revealed the products that helped her achieve it
- The post, which included various products, gained attention online after the lady showed the length of her hair
- Many social media users requested tips on how to use the products without potential issues like clogged pores
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A woman had many social media users checking her post out after showing off her stunning, long, healthy hair and the products that helped her.
The post, made by user the handle @mainbitchclique on X, listed more than five oils, including sulphur8 and many more, that she used to get the beautiful result.
The lady shows off the hair products
The post on X shows @mainbitchclique showing the length of her gorgeous thick hair detailing her product list, which includes popular items like Amla oil, hair fertiliser, wild growth hair oil, tea tree oil, sulphure8 hair fertiliser, cloves and many others.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
On TikTok, she shared a video mixing the hair product into a bowl on her hair wash day before melting them and using the mixture.
See the X post below:
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens show interest in trying out the products
The X post racked up 5.9M views and nearly 600 comments as social media users expressed excitement to try the products for themselves. While many were eager to test the hair regime, others expressed concerns about using many products at once, worried it would clog pores or cause other issues.
User @niashmia shared:
"You gave us the platform but not the plan do we just throw all that in a container & grease our scalp, cook it like crack or like….?"
User @__chinwe said:
"Is that really your hair, I’ve been struggling to grow my hair for months."
User @MulattoTSC added:
"It looks so healthy. This might sound dumb but…My question is what is the routine? Because that is a lot of stuff in the photos. Do you use it all at the same time?"
User @@miaangelica6 said:
"Doing the Lord’s work, thank you🙏."
User @TeaLadieFit commented:
"Beautiful!! This motivates me to grow my hair back! I didn't do anything to it for 8 years not on purpose, but seeing after doing alot of hair colouring, braiding, straighting and blow drying..I'm going back to rice water, oils, and air drying."
User @lalitkumarmdhkr said:
"My scalp is ready for this blessing."
3 Briefly News hair-related articles
- A woman applied a blow-out relaxer to her three-year-old afro to soften it for easy combing, but Mzansi preferred the natural look.
- A young lady went to the salon hoping for a curly perm but left with an afro that looked like it was just washed.
- A local babe showed off a wig she bought for R13 500, which started shedding noticeably just four days after purchase.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za