A woman shared her healthy, long hair on X and revealed the products that helped her achieve it

The post, which included various products, gained attention online after the lady showed the length of her hair

Many social media users requested tips on how to use the products without potential issues like clogged pores

A patient lady showed off all the products she mixed and used to strengthen her hair and make it grow longer. Image: @callmemvrty

A woman had many social media users checking her post out after showing off her stunning, long, healthy hair and the products that helped her.

The post, made by user the handle @mainbitchclique on X, listed more than five oils, including sulphur8 and many more, that she used to get the beautiful result.

The lady shows off the hair products

The post on X shows @mainbitchclique showing the length of her gorgeous thick hair detailing her product list, which includes popular items like Amla oil, hair fertiliser, wild growth hair oil, tea tree oil, sulphure8 hair fertiliser, cloves and many others.

On TikTok, she shared a video mixing the hair product into a bowl on her hair wash day before melting them and using the mixture.

Netizens show interest in trying out the products

The X post racked up 5.9M views and nearly 600 comments as social media users expressed excitement to try the products for themselves. While many were eager to test the hair regime, others expressed concerns about using many products at once, worried it would clog pores or cause other issues.

A woman with long and healthy hair advised others to look after their hair. Image: @callmemvrty

User @niashmia shared:

"You gave us the platform but not the plan do we just throw all that in a container & grease our scalp, cook it like crack or like….?"

User @__chinwe said:

"Is that really your hair, I’ve been struggling to grow my hair for months."

User @MulattoTSC added:

"It looks so healthy. This might sound dumb but…My question is what is the routine? Because that is a lot of stuff in the photos. Do you use it all at the same time?"

User @@miaangelica6 said:

"Doing the Lord’s work, thank you🙏."

User @TeaLadieFit commented:

"Beautiful!! This motivates me to grow my hair back! I didn't do anything to it for 8 years not on purpose, but seeing after doing alot of hair colouring, braiding, straighting and blow drying..I'm going back to rice water, oils, and air drying."

User @lalitkumarmdhkr said:

"My scalp is ready for this blessing."

