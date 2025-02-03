A young lady revealed a bad-quality wig that she bought from a local supplier for a hefty price

The hun detailed that the blonde wig started shedding four days after the purchase in a video she shared on TikTok

Social media users exploded with shock, disbelief, and advice on better wig options and where to buy them

A woman showed off a wig that she bought for R13,500 that she wasn't happy with. @luyanda_dando01

A local babe took to TikTok to express her disappointment over what she wig she described as the worst wig she had ever purchased.

The video shared under the TikTok handle @luyanda_dando01, captured many people's attention, sparking conversations about the cost and quality of wigs.

Buying a bad wig quality for a high price

In the clip, @luyanda_dando01 candidly showcases the wig, brushing through its thin strands that look a bit overworn. Despite the wig perfectly complimenting her gorgeous face, it appears to fall off expectations, looking far less luxurious than its steep price tag of R13,500 would suggest.

The TikTok user also shares that the wig began shedding noticeably four days after she started wearing it, leaving her both surprised and frustrated, but she did not return it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares views on the lady's video

The clip drew a wave of reactions from social media users who were mostly shocked by the price. Many questioned how much the TikTok user earned to afford such an expensive wig and others shared helpful advice, suggesting reliable vendors known for higher-quality wigs at more reasonable prices.

A lady did not return a bad-quality wig that she bought from a local supplier. Image: @luyanda_dando01

User @….Sky said:

"R13k for Dragon City hair😩😩😩😩 they did you dirty."

User @Karabo Tsephang added:

"I'll never buy hair that is more than 5K we know where they stock their hair."

User @zandile_olifant shared:

"Isalary moes (that's a salary) 🥺 guys Kanti nihola malini Nina (how much do you guys earn?)🥺."

User @Nosi_magatsheni said:

"Blonde wigs stress me😭, I don’t know why they look dry over time."

User @Bulelwa Tyulu added:

"You are rich, rich 😫."

User @ZinhleBeautyTeboKamaMthembuHlengwa asked:

"Why didn't they refund you?, and take their hair back?"

